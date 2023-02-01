Business Spotlight: NW Legacy Law

Founded in 2013, the firm has grown to employ a team of 12 that includes three attorneys

NW Legacy Law is celebrating a decade in business this year.

Founded in 2013 by Thomas A. Hackett and one paralegal, the firm has grown to employ a team of 12 that includes three attorneys. Attorneys at the firm are licensed in Oregon and Washington and focus on estate planning and estate settlement areas of the law. Located on Officers Row with a satellite office in Portland, the firm is focused on providing the community and its clients the opportunity to reflet on what is important in life, as part of their estate planning services.

“In our area of law, we are walking alongside individuals who are considering what they want to happen after they die or are learning what happens next after the loss of a loved one,” said Caitlyn Pehrson Isch, director of operations at NW Legacy Law. “These are heavy topics that often involve tough conversations between clients and their family members.”

When the pandemic began, NW Legacy Law worked to grow their team and expand their service offerings to better help people get their affairs in order. To do this, they introduced remote meeting options and a new annual maintenance plan.

“Our community members needed to put things in place to ensure that their wishes would be honored if they died,” Pehrson Ish said. “We are honored by the opportunity to serve our community during this difficult time.”

Looking into 2023, NW Legacy Law plans on adding three to four more people to their team. They also have plans to expand their office space, host community events and strengthen their relationships with community partners.

“As a team, we strive to bring compassion and clarity to each other, so we can give compassion to our clients and community,” Pehrson Ish said. “By making compassion an anchor of how we interact with others, we believe this sets our service apart from other law firms. For us, estate planning is about more than documents.”