Business Spotlight: Linda’s Tax Service

Linda’s Tax Service is a multi-generational family operated company that opened doors in 2001. The firm started with Linda and Shelly Dunn Beber, a mother and daughter duo. Linda brought 300 clients from her prior location and today – two decades later – the company has grown to 24 employees and more than 8,000 clients.

Linda passed away in 2010 and Shelly has since taken the reins as the owner of the company, but the mission of the company has remained the same: saving clients money in the preparation of taxes and other tax services.

“We try to be the one-stop solution for small businesses to have their taxes, payroll and bookkeeping done in one place,” Shelly said. “We even assist with the business set up and license renewals. We offer tax consultations, tax planning and compromise programs to help get you out of a tax jam, if needed.”

While the pandemic changed a lot of how “regular” business was done, Shelly said that they made changes that have worked well to ensure client and staff safety. They offer phone and virtual meetings, there is a secure portal to transfer documents online safely, and there is a no-contact locker system outside of their office for drop off and pick up of secure documents.

There is also curbside pickup and drop off available, and the team can work from home when available.

“This has been a huge change in how business is done,” Shelly said. “There has been decline in revenue and reduced hours for staff, but we are hopeful about the future. The processes we have learned should be a great boost in our production ability in the future.”

Shelly said she is excited about what is coming for Linda’s Tax Service. In January 2022, the company will open its second location in Vancouver.

“We are very excited about offering more services to the community and more jobs to the area,” she said.

Linda’s Tax Service is located at 6314 NE 137th Ave., in Vancouver.

Comments

comments