Business Spotlight: Kindred Homestead Supply

Kindred Homestead Supply is doing its part to help Clark County households transition more into a slower way of life that focuses on low-waste and using earth-conscious products. The shop that opened at the height of the pandemic in September 2020 is located in a stunning historic building on Main Street in downtown Vancouver. It features a variety of unique home and personal care products.

“Our goal is to make low-waste shopping easy, accessible and fun,” said Alex Luna, owner of the shop. “Living mindfully and producing less waste should not be inconvenient. We want to work with folks to ditch unnecessary packaging and support local, sustainable and community-driven businesses.”

Luna said that Kindred Homestead Supply started in an underground basement space and in February of 2021, the company moved to the Schofield Building. Ever since, they have been settling into the space and word has begun to spread about the shop.

“The response from our community has been absolutely incredible – Vancouver was really ready for us, and the community is absolutely central to our business,” said Luna. “The support we’ve received has allowed us to move to our bigger space, grow to a total of three employees, and partner and support many other businesses, including the plant shop located inside our building, Bright Indirect Light Social Club.”

Opening and keeping the business running during the pandemic was no small feat, but Luna said that one positive that came of that was the greater awareness that people in society had about supporting one another and the businesses that they really love.

“I’m grateful for every single person who comes in to spend their hard-earned money here – and not just that,” she said. “Every person who tells someone about us, follows us on social media, shares our posts, joins us for an event, leaves a glowing review … those folks are the true heroes. Without them, Kindred wouldn’t be here, and I am forever grateful for that.”

Looking ahead, Luna said she can’t wait to see what is in store for Kindred Homestead Supply. This year, they will host their second annual Downtown Alley Flea Market, which will run through October in the parking lot adjacent to their building. The market features live music, 25 vendors and much more.

“We’re really just getting started – we have so many big dreams for this community and ways we can help grow it, foster connection and provide a space for others to realize their part in all of that as well,” Luna said. “Our hope is that folks will follow along and join us in this.”

Kindred Homestead Supply is located at 606 Main St., in Vancouver.