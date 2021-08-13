Business Spotlight: Harry’s Locksmith

Harry’s Locksmith, a Vancouver staple located in the heart of Uptown Vancouver on Main Street, is rooted in strong customer service and quality workmanship. Established in 1949, the company’s combined industry experience is more than 150 years. All 23 locksmiths are licensed and bonded and they – in tandem with the support staff – work to quickly respond to the community’s service needs.

“Our team is dedicated to high standards of skill and professionalism that our customers expect and deserve,” said Joni Gilman, lead administrator at Harry’s Locksmith. “We are proud of our valued long-established relationships with our broad customer base, and serve the varying needs of the retail, residential and commercial client with the same commitment to excellence.”

Since Patrick Werbowski took the helm in 1995, Harry’s has grown in size and scope. He has been integral in the expansion of the company’s security technology and access control system services. He has kept pace by staying up to date on the latest products and techniques to best serve clients – including touchless entry, which has been incredibly helpful for customers during the pandemic.

“Our records and our lived experience tell us that from 1999 to 2020 our sales have increased in excess of eight times the 1999 closing numbers with a staff increase of three times during that same period,” Gilman said. “This means that our incredible, dedicated employees have been able to streamline our processes to handle incredible growth, while retaining the high quality of service that Harry’s is known for.”

When the pandemic hit, Harry’s Locksmith was deemed an essential business and continued to operate. After addressing the safety and health concerns of their team first, their revamped retail store was able to accommodate customers as needed. There were some temporary layoffs and shortfalls in hours projections, but they were able to provide access to training via webinars. As things have slowly started opening, business is booming again. In fact, the company recently expanded their area of service to Salem, Woodburn, Albany, Corvallis and the surrounding areas to better serve their customers.

Looking ahead, Harry’s Locksmith will continue to put people first.

“The sign in our retail shop sums up our philosophy; ‘Please Act Important in Here, Because You Are,’” Gilman said. “Large or small, our mission of quality, secure solutions and customer satisfaction is the same.”

