Business Spotlight: Benchmark Woodwork

Benchmark Woodwork has been making building interiors more beautiful since 2007. The small family owned business began as a one-man shop and now has seven employees. The custom-woodworking company started in a home shop and now leases a 4,800-square-foot space in Vancouver, which has allowed them to expand their production and finishing capabilities.

Specializing in custom cabinet building and custom furniture, the company stands and sands by hand to ensure the highest quality. They also offer premium features on their products like soft-close doors and drawers, dovetailing and more. They most recently added a new, state-of-the-art spray booth.

“It is our goal and passion to give each one of our clients the very best experience,” said Cody Heidegger, operations manager. “This starts with listening to their vision, visiting their home, and coming up with a design that is pleasing and will fit well into their home. Detailed drawings along with 3-D renderings are then presented along with a cost proposal.”

The pandemic brought a few challenges, but Benchmark Woodwork was fortunate to have had work booked out for several months. Some jobs were put on hold as customers were not comfortable with in-person contact. However, with people spending more time at home, in addition to the continued housing boom, business has continued to remain steady. However, Heidegger said that the supply chain issues have impacted the business.

“Recently, our biggest challenge has been getting hardware, finishing product and various wood materials,” he said.

Looking ahead, Benchmark Woodwork is excited about what the future looks like. They are working on launching a new website, which will provide a place for customers to find ideas and inspiration.

“We will continue to provide excellent service to our clients,” said Heidegger. “We are continually monitoring the trends in the woodworking industry so we can offer the new ‘cool stuff’ that is coming out.”

Benchmark Woodwork is located at 9321 NE 72nd Ave., Suite D10, in Vancouver.

Comments

comments