Business Associations announce 15 year People-Driven Economic Vision for State

The Association of Washington Business and Washington Roundtable have unveiled a vision for Washington state’s economic future. Washington in the Making 2040 is a comprehensive 15-year vision rooted in values and aspirations for our collective economic future. That vision includes a world-class workforce, a business environment that fosters growth, infrastructure and connectivity that supports all Washingtonians, and exceptional quality of life in every community. The full plan is available at WA2040.org.

Creators of Washington in the Making 2040 wanted to build a plan based on Washingtonian’s hopes for the future. Its goals are informed by the experiences and priorities of business and civic leaders and by Washington residents across the state. Washington in the Making 2040 led an extensive community engagement process, hosting 22 town hall meetings in partnership with local chambers of commerce and community organizations as well as a large-scale survey of Washington residents. More than 4,200 individuals provided input for the plan.

“Washingtonians contributed their vision for what a strong, thriving future should look like by 2040,” says Kris Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Washington Business. “What emerged is a remarkable level of alignment on the issues that matter most. That shared vision gives us a solid foundation to build a stronger Washington together.”

The Greater Vancouver Chamber partnered with AWB and Washington Roundtable to host one of the town hall meetings. Survey findings reveal that Clark County residents largely support investments in education and training, with 84 percent supporting expanded education and training programs and 81 percent calling for more affordable housing to support workers. Local business leaders echoed these priorities, emphasizing the urgent need to find, train and retain talent to meet the state’s most pressing workforce needs.

“We’ve heard directly from our community that making Southwest Washington a more attractive and affordable place to live and work must be a top priority. The Washington in the Making 2040 vision reflects many of the same priorities we see locally,” says John McDonagh, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Vancouver Chamber. “We’re proud to be part of this collaborative statewide effort, because when we work together, we don’t just strengthen our regional economy, we create a stronger future for all of Washington.”

As the stewards of this vision, AWB and Washington Roundtable will continue to drive conversations about the state’s most pressing issues by hosting two Solution Summits each year, sharing resources and advocating for policies that align with the plan’s goals. Washington in the Making 2040 will track progress through the Vitals, 36 economic indicators that are updated continually with data at the state and county level.

“Businesses, community leaders, and organizations across the state are clearly ready to work together to strengthen Washington’s economy and quality of life,” says Steve Mullin, President of Washington Roundtable. “Washington in the Making 2040 reflects a long-term, strategic commitment, with a framework for measuring our progress toward a more prosperous, equitable future.”

About the Association of Washington Business

Formed in 1904, the Association of Washington Business is Washington’s oldest and largest statewide business association representing all sectors of business. AWB serves as both the state’s chamber of commerce and the manufacturers association. While its membership includes major employers like Boeing and Microsoft, 90% of AWB members employ fewer than 100 people. More than half of AWB’s members employ fewer than 10. For more about AWB, visit www.awb.org.

About the Washington Roundtable

Washington Roundtable is a nonprofit organization comprised of senior executives of major private sector employers in Washington state. Roundtable members work together to effect positive change on public policy issues that they believe are most important to supporting state economic vitality and fostering opportunity for all Washingtonians. For more information, visit waroundtable.com.