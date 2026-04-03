Burgerville Celebrates 65 Years of Business

Burgerville, a beloved Pacific Northwest fast food chain, recently celebrated 65 years of business this March. Officially launched with its first Vancouver location on March 10, 1961, the restaurant has expanded to more than 40 restaurants across Oregon and southwest Washington. Last year, Burgerville opened new locations in Salem, Woodburn, and Bend.

The company also works with more than 1,000 local partners to support the Pacific Northwest economy. In fact, Burgerville sources 75 percent of its ingredients from local farmers and producers, securing products like organic berries, grass-fed beef, and line-caught seafood.

Clare Clancy, community marketing and PR manager at Burgerville shared, “You can get a burger and fries just about anywhere these days, but when guests choose Burgerville, they get high-quality, local ingredients that go unmatched by other quick-service chains, and they’re directly supporting the Pacific Northwest.”

To celebrate more than six decades of operations, the company is posting throwback photos on social media and asking people to share their favorite Burgerville experiences. They also introduced a lime frosty shake earlier this year – a reimagination of the legendary lime frosty that was originally on the menus in the 1960s and 1970s. From April 6th to May 18th, Burgerville will add a hot ham and cheese sandwich to the menu, featuring Cherrywood Smoked Applegate ham, American cheese, and Burgerville spread on a Franz Bakery bun.

“This is a classic that guests have been begging to make a comeback,” Clancy explained. For the remainder of the year, guests can look forward to additional throwback menu items that will be introduced to the menu for a limited time.

There’s a lot that makes Burgerville unique, but its commitment to sustainability initiatives is a stand-out. For example, each restaurant is built with pollinator-friendly plants on site with smart watering systems that reduce water usage. Inside, energy-efficient lighting is used, and all old fryer oil is recycled into biodiesel fuel.

Giving back to the community is also a core part of Burgerville’s operations. All restaurants partner with local organizations holding community fundraising nights to raise money, with organizations receiving 20 percent of sales in a designated time window. The restaurant also participates in local annual initiatives like Farmers Ending Hunger for National Farmer’s Day and they’re also a regular sponsor of the Clark Public Utilities Operation Warm Heart Race for Warmth. Last year, when SNAP benefits were interrupted, Burgerville provided free kids’ meals for a week, donating more than 16,100 meals to local children.

Looking at the future, Burgerville is planning for continued expansion. With new CEO Kyle Welch at the helm, the company is undergoing innovation while building on its already established foundation for quality, freshness, and customer service.

Clancy said, “We are so excited to continue our expansion throughout the Pacific Northwest, making it easier for more of the community to access our excellent core menu items and the fan-favorite seasonal items without having to travel far!”