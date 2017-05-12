Brewery passport app launches just in time for summer

No one has to sell Loowit Brewing Company’s co-owner Devon Bray on the merits of Brewcouver – the free passport-based program that gives craft beer fans the chance to collect a stamp at each of the 12 local breweries each time they visit.

“I was in the tasting room recently, and I saw a group of four guys come in with their passports,” Bray said. “That was their Saturday … brewery-hopping in Vancouver. Without the passport, they might not have come in otherwise. So from that viewpoint, I sold four pints I might not have otherwise.”

While the pamphlet-sized Brewcouver passports have been popular locally since the program launched on Black Friday in 2015 – 18,000 were distributed in the first year – there’s been a recent development that could change the way consumers use Brewcouver.

Brewcouver has launched a free app that is currently available, thanks in large part to the financial support of Vancouver’s own Great Western Malting, as well as the creative services of Seattle-based Swecker, a creative marketing agency.

“We have sort of been in soft-launch mode … and haven’t pushed it hard until this week,” said Michael Perozzo, founder of ZZoom Media in Hazel Dell, who happens to be the brains behind Brewcouver. “But our posters arrived this week, and each brewery will have the poster.”

Just in time for the busy summer season, where craft beer can – after such a harsh winter – actually be enjoyed both inside and outside (imagine that).

As for the physical passports, don’t worry, they aren’t going anywhere. In fact, each poster will not only have a QR code on it, but a spot where the passports can still be picked up and used the old-school way.

Using the app is simple: Check-in at each brewery to unlock Brewcouver prizes and bonus gifts from the community supports of Brewcouver.

So why has Brewcouver been so popular?

“It seemed to be an idea that people had mentioned around pubs, and as I was enjoying Vancouver beer at various places, and with beer being a passion for me, it’s something I wanted to help make happen,” Perozzo said.

And, as Bray indicated, the addition of an app could open doors to a new division of craft beer consumers.

“With the new app, I think it makes it a little more user-friendly to a whole new group of people,” said Bray. “I have seen people come in with the app and the paper passport. So I think having that technology side of the passport program makes it a little more slick, a little more visually appealing.

“I think it allows more control over message and presentation,” he added. “I think it lends some legitimacy to it, too.”

With the growing beer scene in Vancouver, and the region in general, Perozzo said the launch of the Brewcouver app couldn’t have come at a better time.

“I don’t think that we’re looking to steal any of Portland’s thunder … it’s earned its reputation as a beer mecca,” Perozzo said. “We just want folks to recognize that Vancouver is an awesome place to come to visit all these breweries.

“There are not only a growing number of breweries here, but the quality that’s being produced on this side of the river is neck and neck with Portland,” he added. “We want locals to find out that Vancouver has a lot to offer. We want people driving from Seattle to Portland to stop and have a beer. And we want people living in Portland, who crave more diverse choices, come check out what we have.”

The Brewcouver app is currently available on Google Play for Android devices and the App Store for iPhones.

Comments

comments