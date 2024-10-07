Bleu Door Bakery offers event space rental in Uptown Vancouver

As Bleu Door Bakery in Uptown Vancouver celebrates its 13th year in business this month, Owner Bonnie Brasure wants to emphasize an aspect of the café and bakery business that some people might not know about – that the café is available to rent as an event space, appropriately deemed “Bleu Hour Event Space.”

As the busy holiday season and end of the year approaches, people who are on the look out for an event space to rent for their office party, bridal shower, wedding reception, baby shower, anniversary party, awards ceremony, fundraiser event, birthday party and more can look no further than the Bleu Hour Event Space to meet all their event needs.

The process to inquire about renting the space is simple – first, simply choose the date and any three hours during the day or evening time. From there, those renting the space will meet with the chef to create their menu for their event. A 50% deposit will then be required to secure your event. Refunds are available if canceled more than two weeks prior to the event.

There is no rental fee for the space with a minimum food and beverage purchase, which may vary depending on the day of the week that the space is needed. The space must be rented for a minimum of three hours; a daytime event rental has a capacity for 50 people, nighttime event rental can include up to 80 people.

All event space rentals include food, beverage, service staff, linens and décor. Bleu Door is a “from-scratch” kitchen, all food is prepared fresh daily, and gluten-free and vegan options are available. Wine, beer and craft cocktails are available.

To see more specific costs and details about event space rentals at Bleu Door, visit www.bleudoorbakery.com/bleu-hour/

In 2011, Bonnie Brasure opened Bleu Door Bakery as a small bakery and express window on Main Street. Several years later, she was able to expand the business to include a café with a larger and more diverse menu, offering breakfast/lunch options during the week and brunch options on the weekend. In 2020, Brasure purchased the space next door and was able to expand the café area and add a small bar area for various craft cocktails, mocktails, wine and beer.

Bleu Door Bakery has won nine Best in Business awards from the Vancouver Business Journal and has been voted the “Best of Clark County” eight times. To find out more about Bleu Door’s food offerings, hours of operation and more, visit www.bleudoorbakery.com

This article is Sponsored Content