Banfield Pet Hospital makes a difference in the lives of pets, people

Banfield Pet Hospital® and its charitable arm, the Banfield Foundation®, today released the 2019 Banfield Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Banfield Foundation Impact Reports, detailing how the organization and nonprofit leveraged its resources, relationships and support from generous donors to serve more than 2.7 million pets and people in need.

Underscoring the practice’s commitment to making a difference in the lives of pets, communities, its people and the profession, Banfield’s CSR efforts included delivering free preventive care to vulnerable pets, enabling associates to volunteer on company time, educating youth about future veterinary careers and making investments in the health and well being of not only its associates, but the entire veterinary industry, according to a Banfield news release.

“At Banfield, we never take for granted that pets, people and society are all connected. I’m proud of how we extend care into our communities, aiming to be a beacon for how companies ought to be behave,” said Brian Garish, president, Banfield Pet Hospital. “The efforts outlined in this year’s report are an incredible testament to what can be achieved when we work together to be there for pets, our communities and each other.”

In 2019, the Banfield Foundation celebrated its fourth anniversary by continuing its efforts to ensure all pets have access to veterinary care, regardless of circumstances. This included helping to increase access to veterinary care, safe shelter for people and pets affected by domestic violence, launching the Care Knows No Boundaries (CKNB) grant program designed to enable veterinarians and credentialed veterinary technicians to volunteer to help pets globally, and awarding millions in grants to nonprofit organizations across the country.

“Banfield Foundation has made an incredible mark on pets and the people who love them thanks to our grant programs and the support of Banfield Pet Hospital associates, clients and our donors,” said Kim Van Syoc, executive director, Banfield Foundation. “It is both humbling and rewarding to reflect on the impact the foundation had last year, and we look forward to continuing to work with our nonprofit partners and Banfield associates to improve the lives of millions of pets and people each year.”

Highlights from the 2019 Banfield CSR Report and the 2019 Banfield Foundation Impact Report include:

More than 2.7 million pets and people impacted by the combined efforts of Banfield and the Banfield Foundation

$2,436,909 in grants awarded by the Banfield Foundation, impacting 2,536,807 pets in all 50 states, as well as Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico

Free preventive care was delivered to 4,971 vulnerable pets through community clinics staffed by Banfield volunteers and with $206,984 in grants from the Banfield Foundation

$523,928 in free veterinary care provided by Banfield to shelter pets across the country to help increase their potential for adoption

More than 172,000 pets and people across 175 cities impacted through the Mars Volunteer Program, a paid volunteer program that enables associates from the Mars family of brands, including Banfield and the foundation, to give back to their communities

For additional CSR-related resources and insights from Banfield Pet Hospital and the Banfield Foundation, visit the Banfield.com/community and BanfieldFoundation.org.

About Banfield Pet Hospital®

Banfield Pet Hospital was founded in Portland, Ore., in 1955 and today is the largest general veterinary practice in the United States with more than 1,000 hospitals in 42 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. More than 3,600 Banfield veterinarians are committed to providing high-quality veterinary care to over three million pets annually. As part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of brands, Banfield is committed to its purpose—A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS®—because pets make a better world for us.

About the Banfield Foundation®

At the core of the Banfield Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is the belief that all pets deserve access to veterinary care. In support of this belief, the foundation funds programs that enable veterinary care, elevate the power of the human-animal bond, provide disaster relief for pets, and advance the science of veterinary medicine through fostering innovation and education. It also leverages the expertise and passion of Banfield Pet Hospital associates to care for pets in need. At the Banfield Foundation, we are committed to making a better world for pets because they make a better world for us. For more information, visit BanfieldFoundation.org.

