AWB’s Spring Meeting offers expert analysis to help employers navigate uncharted waters

Join employers and the Association of Washington Business this May to explore solutions for some of our biggest challenges: Workforce shortages. Transportation and infrastructure. Inflation, supply chains and more.

AWB’s Spring Meeting is May 10-12 at the Hilton Vancouver, Washington. The AWB Spring Meeting is where employers and policymakers come together to share ideas on how to move our state economy forward.

The May 11 schedule includes five 40-minute sessions on hydropower, transportation, the economy and other subjects, including a discussion on the transformation of Vancouver’s Waterfront. Take a look at this preview to learn more.

Christopher Thornberg, PhD, of Beacon Economics kicks off the discussion during the “Staying Seaworthy | Economic Competitiveness” presentation. Audience questions are encouraged.

Thornberg is an expert in economic and revenue forecasting, regional economics, economic policy and labor and real estate markets. He has earned national recognition for forecasting the subprime mortgage market crash in 2007.

Later, state and federal transportation officials will discuss the Columbia River bridge on I-5 and other projects throughout the region.

The workforce shortage is also one of the top discussion items of the day. Speakers include Vancouver entrepreneur Ben Hoskins; Horizon Air President Joe Sprague; John McDonagh, president and CEO of the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce; and Rebekah Woods, president of Columbia Basin College.

Be sure to say for a reception and dinner followed by a keynote address from Mike Allen and Jim VandeHei, two of the most influential, innovative and well-connected political journalists in the country. They co-founded Axios, a fast-growing and disruptive media company known for covering the worlds of politics, business, media and technology with “smart brevity.”

And, with the 2022 election season coming up fast, you won’t want to miss their insight and up-to-the-minute analysis of the complex political issues facing our nation and Washington state.

The deadline to register is Friday, May 6. Register today.

