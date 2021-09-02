Alliant acquires Vancouver-based Biggs Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services, based out of Newport Beach, Cali., recently announced in a news release that the company has acquired Vancouver-based Biggs Insurance Services. Biggs joins Alliant with an 86-year history providing personal, commercial and employee benefits solutions to businesses and individuals in Washington, Oregon and throughout the Pacific Northwest Region.

“Biggs has a long and proven history of combining outstanding service with a broad and far-reaching portfolio of insurance products and services,” said Tom Corbett, chairman and CEO of Alliant, in the news release. “This will further enhance our ability to provide clients across the Pacific Northwest with tailored solutions that address all aspects of their risk profile.”

With a history dating back to 1935, Biggs is one of the largest locally owned, independent agencies in Vancouver and Portland. The company offers a diverse array of insurance solutions that includes commercial insurance, personal insurance, employee benefits and various consulting services.

“We have built our business on a commitment to local expertise, deep product knowledge and an approach to service that ensures that all of our clients’ needs are met,” said Rich Biggs, president of Biggs Insurance Services, in the news release. “Combining our institutional expertise with Alliant’s powerful platform will further enhance our ability to provide our clients with a service experience that is truly best in class.”

Biggs and its team of almost 60 insurance professionals will join Alliant and will continue servicing clients from its Vancouver headquarters. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

