The Vancouver Business Journal recognized our Accomplished and Under 40 Class of 2020 today during a virtual awards presentation. Here is some more information/bios on each of the 14 honorees from this year’s class! Congratulations again to all of you!

Andrew Harper

Columbia Bank

In addition to working as a relationship banking officer, VP with Columbia Bank, Andrew Harper is also an active volunteer with numerous area nonprofits, including serving on the board for Second Step Housing and serving as the chair of their finance committee.

According to a letter of recommendation written by Tim Foley, executive director of Second Step Housing, Harper joined the board of directors this year and immediately stepped into the role of treasurer. He quickly and effectively took leadership of the finance committee and serves as the direct liaison to the board on all financial matters. Beyond his technical knowledge and willingness to volunteer his time, Foley wrote that Harper is a keen supporter of the Second Step mission, which is to empower homeless individuals and families with opportunities that foster self-sufficiency through affordable housing partnered with community services.

“It is a tremendous honor to be included in this year’s Accomplished and Under 40 Class,” Harper said. “This recognition wouldn’t be possible without the colleagues I work with on a daily basis, as well as many others who have mentored and supported me over the years, both professionally and personally. I look forward to joining the rest of this year’s class in our continued efforts to have a positive impact in the SW Washington business community. Thank you VBJ for this honor and congratulations to the rest of the class of 2020!”

Brandon Kesler

Washington State Patrol

Although Trooper Brandon Kesler is a dedicated member of the Washington State Patrol, his career combined with his work in the community makes him a prime candidate for the Accomplished and Under 40 recognition.

Kesler frequently volunteers with high school football teams, volunteers at a local private school and participates in local school events. In addition, he also provides leadership by encouraging and coordinating donations for a local food bank and families in need.

In his career, Kesler has dedicated himself to public safety. He is a field training officer, who volunteers to work with inexperienced officers to assist them in their training. He is also a Drug Recognition Expert, assisting officers and prosecutors with holding drug-impaired drivers accountable for their choices to drive impaired.

“It is a great honor to be recipient of the Accomplished & Under 40 Class of 2020,” Kesler said. “My role as a public servant has provided me the means to make a difference in my community both through my role as a state trooper and as a resident of Clark County. This has been supported by the Washington State Patrol’s values and encouragement for community engagement amongst its troopers. It is an honor to be a recipient of this award knowing many other public servants in our community are also making a difference in both their line of work and community involvement.”

Cherish DesRochers-Vafeados

C-TRAN

“A caring person and a diligent public servant” – this is how Mike Dalesandro (who nominated Cherish DesRochers-Vafeados for this recognition) describes his fellow Battle Ground City Council member.

DesRochers-Vafeados is a customer service representative for C-TRAN, but her volunteer work in the community shows that she does so much more. Her service to the community includes being the president/founder of the nonprofit Food with Friends, which includes the Shower Outreach Project, Project Going Places and Emergency Weather Outreach.

As a current Battle Ground City Council member, DesRochers-Vafeados is the board chair of the LEOFF 1 (Law Enforcement Officers and Fire Fighters’ Plan 1 Retirement Board). She is on the Battle Ground Housing Action Plan Advisory Group, the Trueblood Taskforce, Urban County Policy Board and the Advisory Committee Air Force JROTC for Battle Ground High School.

“I don’t do things for the recognition, but boy does it feel good to be recognized,” DesRochers-Vafeados said. “A huge thanks to Mike Dalesandro for nominating me and to the Vancouver Business Journal selection panel for choosing my nomination.”

Danielle Reyes

Jorcody Restaurants

Danielle Reyes is a successful team manager, single mom, board member, community volunteer and “a force to be reckoned with,” according to one of her recommendation letters from Paul Kuthe, owner of Tributary Couching LLC.

Reyes is currently training store general manager with Wendy’s DBA – Jorcody Restaurants. She travels to other restaurants to help managers who have more tenure than her with organization and leadership, and she works to balance the needs of the business and all of its employees, hiring and training, cleaning and organizing, managing product, PNLs and assets.

Reyes also currently serves as vice president on the Evergreen School District Foundation Board. In this role, she coordinates fundraisers on behalf of the organization for major events of up to 400 people; is involved with community events and more. She was also event director for the former nonprofit networking group Impactful People NW.

“This year I chose sobriety, bought my first house, paid for my first dream car in cash and now I get to be a part of this exclusive group and it’s an honor to know that even through all the chaos and behind closed doors setbacks, that 2020 ended so beautifully,” Reyes said. “It means more to me that my 5-year-old gets to see his momma make it this far. I’m coming for more.”

James Sikora

Landerholm, P.S.

James Sikora, an attorney with Landerholm, P.S., just this year became a shareholder with the firm and actively participates in numerous committees related to the firm’s operations. Sikora’s practice focuses on advising and counseling businesses throughout Washington and Oregon in employment law and related areas.

In a letter of recommendation from fellow Landerholm attorney Phillip Haberthur, he writes that Sikora is widely regarded as the “go-to” lawyer for employer needs. He is well known for his quarterly employment seminars that he provides to area businesses, and he is a sought-after speaker on employment, Compliance and ADA issues.

In addition to providing many hours of pro bono legal services to area nonprofits and individuals, he also volunteers his time as a member of the Humane Society for Southwest Washington Board of Directors and as a member of the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce Public Affairs Advisory Committee. He has also been a part of the Landerholm Hood to Coast team.

“I’m honored to be selected for this award with such a talented group of young community and business leaders,” Sikora said. “When I look at the accomplishments of other recipients of this award, both past and present, I’m excited about the future for our community even in these unprecedented times. I’m thrilled to be considered, let alone selected, to be a part of this group and receive this award.”

Jason Presser

Fairway Independent Mortgage

A loan officer with Fairway Independent Mortgage, Jason Presser helps individuals with all of their home purchase and refinance needs.

In addition to his mortgage career, which comes after a long career in the banking industry, Presser is also currently involved with numerous volunteer organizations. His involvement includes board president of the Fruit Valley Foundation; board member of Biz Social; board member of EPICC; Southwest Washington Contractors Association, events committee; board member of Evergreen Business Association; member of the Clark County Solid Waste Advisory Commission; CDM Services, development committee; and Building Industry Association of Clark County, Building Futures Foundation.

In a letter of recommendation, Tina Vlachos of Tina Vlachos Agency LLC, wrote that Presser is beyond a professional, is a charismatic leader and also wears his heart on his sleeve when it comes to matters regarding the community.

“I just want to say that I am completely humbled by this recognition by the VBJ for Accomplished and Under 40,” Presser said. “I truly believe that when you strip everything away, what truly matters is the impact you can have on others in your community. If we continually look at how we can lift each other up, a lot of our problems would be solved. I am honored to be recognized amongst this amazing class of community changers.”

Jennifer Small

Lighthouse Community Credit Union

As senior vice president and branch manager with Lighthouse Community Credit Union, Jennifer Small maintains communication between branch management and the Board of Directors; formulates recommendations and provides feedback to the Board regarding operational policies and procedures; maintains oversight over audit procedures to ensure compliance with controls and much more.

Stacey Graham – a board member of Lighthouse Community Credit Union and Lighthouse Foundation – described Small as “an experienced financial leader with specific skills and a heart for helping low-income families become financially savvy and more self-sufficient.” She wrote that Small “worked tirelessly to bring the Lighthouse Resource Center and its educational programs to life.”

Small’s volunteer involvement includes the SW Washington Chapter of Credit Unions, board member; Clark County Food Bank, fundraiser committee member; Walk & Knock, treasurer from 2018-2019; Leadership Clark County; Vancouver Rotary – Festival of Trees; and Share – Hoops on the River.

“I feel this sense of responsibility to give back to the community I live and work in, and I volunteer with organizations who help support the efforts to lift up the community,” Small said. “To be recognized for this effort by individuals who have done so much more than I have is humbling and it motivates me to continue to give back.”

Jordan Farley

Mybite Vitamins, LLC

According to a letter of recommendation written by Martin Rifkin, senior managing director at Coremix Capital, LLC, Jordan Farley is a valued asset to the organization.

“She has excellent written and verbal communication skills, is very organized, can work independently and is able to effectively multi-task,” Rifkin wrote. “Her vast knowledge stems from her law degree along with her realter and broker license. These accomplishments were driven by her passion for the law and the ability to help her community.”

Farley is currently involved with working for a variety of companies, including working as Legal Regulatory Affairs Manager for Mybite Vitamins, LLC; Pac 1 Property Management, LLC; and Coremix Capital, LLC, as well as working as compliance director for KMR Group Foundation and as a designated broker for Pac 1 Property Management.

Farley’s volunteer involvement includes working with many different programs within the KMR Foundation, including the Winter Essential Packs/Summer Essential Parks program, Scholarship program and scholarships for higher learning through Legacy Hospital. For the essential packs program, Farley helps pack more than 1,000 bags that Share distributes to their clients in the summer and at Christmas.

“It’s an honor to be nominated by my colleagues and recognized by the VBJ among other amazing, talented and accomplished people who are doing such great things in and for the community,” Farley said. “I look forward to continued professional growth and success in the years to come.”

Meg Harvey

LSW Architects

Having stepped into the role of marketing director at LSW Architects in July 2019, Meg Harvey has since “proven to be a selfless team player and natural leader,” according to a letter of recommendation from Esther Liu, principal with LSW Architects.

“Meg Harvey embodies the term community service; she is one of the most committed and active volunteers at the Vancouver’s Downtown Association,” wrote VDA Executive Director Michael Walker in his letter of recommendation. “Meg works tirelessly to identify and implement creative solutions to support our downtown community and small businesses.”

Aside from her involvement with the VDA, Harvey also volunteers her time with the Ronald McDonald House, Clark County Food Bank and Habitat for Humanity.

“Anything I have ever accomplished in my career is due to the amazingly talented people I have been fortunate enough to collaborate with as well as the mentors that have guided me along the way,” Harvey said. “I’d like to extend my appreciation to Casey Wyckoff for the nomination. His leadership has been an inspiration to so many people in our community (and beyond). It has been a privilege to work alongside the incredible team he has helped shape at LSW Architects and Riff_Creative. I am honored to be part of the VBJ Accomplished and Under 40 Class of 2020, especially amidst this most challenging year. Thank you to the VBJ panel for the special recognition. And to the rest of the class, congratulations!”

Molly Evjen

Share

As the Director of Volunteers & Community Resources at Share, Molly Evjen is responsible for overseeing the development, management and implementation of Share’s volunteer department. She is also committed to empowering youth through her involvement with the Portland/Vancouver Rowing Association and the Rose City Rowing Club.

In a letter of recommendation from Jessica Lightheart, community relations director for Share, Lightheart wrote that Evjen has always been a leader – “from her days as coxswain for her high school rowing team to today where she manages more than 2,600 volunteers each year, who provide 26,650 hours of service, equal in financial value to $677,650 to Share. She is a great leader because she is intelligent, compassionate, dedicated, conscientious and forwarding-thinking.”

Evjen is the operations manager and business manager for the Portland/Vancouver Rowing Association and is also head novice coach for the Rose City Rowing Club.

Diane McWithey, executive director at Share, wrote in her letter of recommendation that Evjen plans to pursue a master’s degree in public administration in order to pursue larger leadership roles in the community.

“This recognition is very much an honor, and more importantly it reminds me that that there is still so much to learn and do,” Evjen said. “I am very lucky to be encouraged and mentored every day by the leaders around me in my network built through Share, my rowing community and my family. I am inspired to work even harder, and to say ‘yes’ when asked to be a leader – even in those moments when I am unsure. What a wonderful community we have here in Clark County. I am so thankful to be a part of it!”

Narek Daniyelyan

Workforce Southwest Washington

As the Director of Strategic Initiatives at Workforce Southwest Washington Narek Daniyelyan develops and presents to the CEO and Board for review WorkSource Strategic and Integrated Service Delivery Plans, advises on technology development plans and implementation for WorkSource and affiliate sites, and much more.

Daniyelyan is a past vice president of Associated Students of Washington State University Vancouver, has been involved with the Columbia River STEM Network Steering Committee, was a Washington State University Student Regent and a George C. Marshal Leadership Award nominee.

In a letter of recommendation from Mel Netzhammer, chancellor at WSU Vancouver, Netzhammer said that Daniyelyan led the development of a partnership between WSU Vancouver and Workforce Southwest Washington that puts a career counselor on the campus to support workforce development for the region. He said Daniyelyan has “demonstrated a commitment to equity that demonstrates a commitment to community values in workforce development.”

“Being recognized as Accomplished and Under 40 is an immense privilege,” Daniyelyan said. “I am honored to have been selected as part of the class of 2020 and I am humbled to share this recognition with so many talent leaders who are committed to serving our community.”

Ryan Preston

Clark County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Ryan Preston of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office is a Drug Recognition Expert, Car Seat Technician and teaches at area driving schools. He has prioritized his career in public service to educate people on the dangers of driving impaired.

Preston’s volunteer involvement includes being a Clark County Explorer Post adviser, a Youth Distracted & Impaired Driving Program instructor, and working with the Safe Kids Worldwide nonprofit and Santa’s Posse.

In a letter of recommendation from Sgt. Alex Schoening of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Schoening wrote that Preston has distinguished himself as a law enforcement officer in Clark County as well as an extremely competent investigator with the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit.

“As an instructor in multiple disciplines, he (Preston) strives to pass on the hard work and integrity he exemplifies in his very visible role as deputy sheriff,” Schoening wrote.

“Many successful and influential individuals have received this award and it is an honor to be selected for the Accomplished and Under 40 Class of 2020,” Preston said.

Samuel Christensen

Opsahl Dawson

Honest, dependable and incredibly hardworking – those are the words that Aaron Dawson, shareholder and CPA at Opsahl Dawson, used to describe Samuel Christensen in his letter of recommendation.

As a senior manager with Opsahl Dawson, Christensen is responsible for overseeing the tax entity department; training staff on new tax laws; implementing new procedures to insure correct preparation of tax returns; working with clients to develop tax-efficient strategies and ensure compliance; and helping clients report foreign income and assets.

Christensen’s community involvement stems around his children’s activities. His has volunteered for a variety of activities, including coaching youth soccer teams and volunteering in his children’s classrooms. Through his church he has also taught children scripture stories.

In her letter of recommendation, Sierra Eckman, shareholder and CPA with Opsahl Dawson, said Christensen shows his dedication to the CPA profession daily in his continual quest to learn and pass down knowledge. She said he has become a natural leader of the firm not only because of his technical abilities, but also because of his character.

“I’m thankful for the Vancouver Business Journal for selecting me for this award and for my boss Sierra Eckman for nominating me,” Christensen said. “With everything going on in 2020 it’s nice to find things to continue to be grateful for. Working for Opsahl Dawson has given me the chance to succeed and I look forward to see what the future brings.”

Timothy North

True North Geotechnical Services

As principal engineer and owner of True North Geotechnical Services, Timothy North has been busy for the last three-plus years managing the office, growing the business from sole engineer to four employees, retaining clients, coordinating business development for the company and so much more.

North has also been involved with numerous community activities, including being a coach for First Lego League Jr., a soccer coach with Vancouver Parks, a guest lecturer at PSU, Friends of Trees volunteer, Hough Association co-chair, BIA of Clark County, American Society of Civil Engineers and Hough Neighborhood Kickball captain.

In a letter of recommendation from Tracy Doriot, founder and managing partner at Doriot Construction, wrote that North is a “highly skilled geo-technical scientist and provides excellent customer service.” He wrote that North’s approach, analysis and recommendations provide clear direction for the company’s engineering team.

“Starting my own small family business in downtown Vancouver has been a truly humbling adventure,” North said. “I am very lucky, especially in these times, to be able to live and work within my community full of supportive and motivated people. It’s an honor to be able to give back to Vancouver and Clark County, a place that I have called home for the past 15 years, and where my children will grow up for years to come. This recognition comes thanks to so many colleagues and friends that I have had the privilege to collaborate with, and I look forward to working with them in the future to continue to pay my opportunities forward.”

