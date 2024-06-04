2024 Business Growth Awards

Pink Lemonade Project

The Vancouver Business Journal’s annual Business Growth Awards were recently held at PLUSH Nite Club in Hazel Dell. 20 different companies from throughout the Southwest Washington business community were recognized before a crowd of nearly 100 people. The 2024 winners, selected from an outstanding group of finalists are:

Star-up of the Year – PLUSH
Fastest Growing Business 1-5 years, BLACKBIRD ACCOUNTING
Fastest Growing Business 6-10 years, MAHONEYS PUBLIC HOUSE
Fastest Growing Business over 10 years, OPSAHL DAWSON AND POINTNORTH CONSULTING
2024 Non-Profit Achievement Award, PINK LEMONADE PROJECT

Paul Montague Tax Preparation, LLC
aetta architects
Boesel Interiors
Blackbird Accounting

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.