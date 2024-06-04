2024 Business Growth Awards

The Vancouver Business Journal’s annual Business Growth Awards were recently held at PLUSH Nite Club in Hazel Dell. 20 different companies from throughout the Southwest Washington business community were recognized before a crowd of nearly 100 people. The 2024 winners, selected from an outstanding group of finalists are:

Star-up of the Year – PLUSH

Fastest Growing Business 1-5 years, BLACKBIRD ACCOUNTING

Fastest Growing Business 6-10 years, MAHONEYS PUBLIC HOUSE

Fastest Growing Business over 10 years, OPSAHL DAWSON AND POINTNORTH CONSULTING

2024 Non-Profit Achievement Award, PINK LEMONADE PROJECT