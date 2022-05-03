2022 Business Growth Awards finalists announced

We are excited to announce the finalists for the VBJ’s 2022 Business Growth Awards! Finalists and winners will be recognized at our live and in-person Business Growth Awards event Thursday, May 12, 5-7 p.m., at The Ripple Space in the Hurley Building, 275 W. 3rd St., in Vancouver. Awards are based on fiscal year 2021.
Finalists are:
Fastest Growing Business 1-5 Years
Evergreen Women’s Health (formerly known as Evergreen Gynecology)
Horizon Payments
Paul Montague Tax Preparation LLC
Fastest Growing Business 6-10 Years
McKean Smith LLC
Riverside Payments, Inc.
Fastest Growing Business 10+ Years
City Ranked Media, Inc.
Davidson & Associates Insurance, Inc.
McCord’s Vancouver Toyota
Opsahl Dawson
Nonprofit Organization
Northwest Association for Blind Athletes
Friends of the Children SW Washington
Start Up of the Year
Pacific Northwest Fundraising
FM Payments
