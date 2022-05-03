2022 Business Growth Awards finalists announced

We are excited to announce the finalists for the VBJ’s 2022 Business Growth Awards! Finalists and winners will be recognized at our live and in-person Business Growth Awards event Thursday, May 12, 5-7 p.m., at The Ripple Space in the Hurley Building, 275 W. 3rd St., in Vancouver. Awards are based on fiscal year 2021.

Finalists are:

Fastest Growing Business 1-5 Years

Evergreen Women’s Health (formerly known as Evergreen Gynecology)

Horizon Payments

Paul Montague Tax Preparation LLC

Fastest Growing Business 6-10 Years

McKean Smith LLC

Riverside Payments, Inc.

Fastest Growing Business 10+ Years

City Ranked Media, Inc.

Davidson & Associates Insurance, Inc.

McCord’s Vancouver Toyota

Opsahl Dawson

Nonprofit Organization

Northwest Association for Blind Athletes

Friends of the Children SW Washington

Start Up of the Year

Pacific Northwest Fundraising

FM Payments

Click here to purchase tickets to the May 12 BGA event!