2021 Top Project update: Steigerwald Reconnection Project

After being closed for two years to complete the largest habitat restoration project in the history of the Columbia River, Steigerwald Lake National Wildlife Refuge will reopen to the public May 1, according to a news release from Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership.

Construction on the Steigerwald Reconnection Project began in 2019 in order to reduce flood risk, reconnect 965 acres of Columbia River floodplain and increase recreation opportunities at the refuge.

The Steigerwald Reconnection Project was listed as the number two Public Top Project in the Vancouver Business Journal’s 2021 Top Projects, with a construction cost of $18,600,000. The project was also named one of the 2021 Community Catalyst Projects.

“The Port is very excited about the completion of the project and that the levee portion was completed within the two-year timeframe and the trail portion at Steigerwald Wildlife Refuge will be completed in May,” said David Ripp, CEO at the Port of Camas-Washougal.

Rotschy Inc. was the general contractor of the project, and Ripp said Rotschy did an excellent job of coordinating the construction of the new levee as well as working and communicating with all the partners throughout the entire process. According to the news release from Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership, the new levee generates O&M savings to the Port of Camas-Washougal estimated at $40,000 annually. More than 90% of the total $31 million project stayed in the Portland-Vancouver metro area.

“The Steigerwald Reconnection Project not only expanded recreation opportunities, but it also essentially eliminated flood risk to the Port’s Industrial Park, which is the economic engine for our community, and greatly reduced our operations and maintenance costs,” Ripp said in a news release. “At a time when everyone is looking for a way to stretch their dollar a little bit further, this project checks all the right boxes. It’s been a pleasure partnering with the Estuary Partnership, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Rotschy, and other members of this phenomenal project team.”

According to the Estuary Partnership news release, the Steigerwald Reconnection Project benefits juvenile salmon and steelhead migrating to the ocean by increasing Columbia River floodplain habitat between the Bonneville Dam and Willamette River by 19%. It also increases habitat along the Pacific Flyway, a migratory bird path extending from Alaska to Patagonia. The $31 million project also generated approximately 503 local jobs and brought in more than $67 million to Washington’s economy.

Steigerwald Reconnection Project accomplishments include:

Expanding the refuge by 160 acres through Friends of the Columbia Gorge Land Trust property acquisition and transfer to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Removing 2.2 miles of Columbia River levee and connecting the river to its historic floodplain for the first time in more than 50 years.

Restoring salmon-bearing Gibbons Creek to its natural channel, while removing the fish ladder at the confluence of the creek and the Columbia River.

Constructing 1.6 miles of new setback levees to enhance protection of the Port of Camas-Washougal Industrial Park, city of Washougal wastewater treatment plant, and private residents.

Raising a portion of State Route 14 to the Columbia River’s 500-year flood level.

Moving and expanding the refuge parking lot.

Creating more than 100 acres of wetland and reforesting 250 acres of riparian habitat, planting more than 500,000 trees and shrubs and more than 14,000 pounds of native seeds.

A grand reopening ceremony of the Steigerwald Lake National Wildlife Refuge is set for Saturday, May 7, at 10 a.m. The ceremony will take place near the new Steigerwald parking lot. Refreshments will be provided, and guests should be prepared for the weather.

More information about the Steigerwald Reconnection Project can be found at https://www.refuge2020.info/steigerwald-reconnection-project.