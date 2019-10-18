2019 Clark County Election – Ridgefield Port Commissioner

Looking ahead to the Nov. 5 General Election, the Vancouver Business Journal did a Q and A with several candidates running for just a few of the open positions in Clark County. We will run these Q and A articles in the next few issues of the VBJ until Election Day.

Here is a look at the race for Port of Ridgefield Commissioner, District No. 2, between incumbent Scott Hughes and newcomer David Kelly. Hughes and his wife have owned Ridgefield Hardware since 1999. Prior to that, Hughes has worked at Ford Motor Company, Cenex/Harvest States, True Value Hardware and United Grocers. Kelly is currently the owner and operator of Windy Hills Winery and Vineyard in Ridgefield. He is retired from a 30+ year career in the pet food business.

VBJ: What are your main reasons for deciding to run for this position on the Port of Ridgefield Commission?

Scott Hughes: I have never been more excited to be a Port Commissioner than I am now. We have several projects I am particularly proud of that are working or nearing startup that I believe will transform the Ridgefield Port District in positive ways. Therefore, I am running for reelection of my Port seat. In the last 10 years, the Port has transformed itself from a pollution remediation port into bringing numerous businesses and millions of dollars of investment into the Port district. Our projects bring much needed infrastructure and builds an environment that will promote job creation for the new 21st Century jobs. We are trying to prepare Ridgefield for these changes to make our community a place where our citizens what to live, work and recreate while doing it in an environmentally friendly way.

David Kelly: I am running for the Port Commissioner as a fresh set of eyes, ears and ideas (there has not been a competitive election for Port Commissioner in 20 years). I see the Port as transitioning from being focused on environmental clean up to be fully focused on job and economic growth and feel my experience in the private sector can help speed this transition. I am a long-time Ridgefield community resident and have a deep love for this community and want to participate not only as a business owner in the community but also dedicated to facing and solving the issues that growth brings to a community.

VBJ: How do you feel your experiences in your profession help to make you a good candidate for this position?

Hughes: Nothing prepares one a seat as a commissioner as experience. I have served on the commission for 10 years. This along with owning and servicing our wonderful community as an anchor business in downtown Ridgefield for 20 years and listening to our citizens’ ideas and wants gives me guidance as the chairman of the Port Commission.

Another critical component to success are the partnerships that we form with other cities, county, school districts, colleges, leadership organizations and state/federal elected officials. If you want to do big and great things, it is easier to get there with the help of others.

Kelly: I was fortunate to retire from a successful 30+ year career in the pet food business serving as Senior Vice President of National Accounts managing over a half a billion dollars of business. This experience prepared me to take on issues and problems and come up with a solution that was beneficial to all involved. In my retirement I have developed Windy Hills Winery on our family land and understand the issues and challenges that starting a business from scratch bring and what is required from different government entities.

VBJ: What do you feel are some of the biggest challenges the Port of Ridgefield is currently facing?

Hughes: I believe we have three great challenges facing the Port:

Capitalization. In the last 10 years the Port has done remarkable things. We cleaned up a heavily polluted waterfront in the largest MTCA funded cleanup in state history. We have brought over $60 million in investment to Ridgefield. We changed the state law to allow us to build a dark fiber optic network. But in terms of tax revenue, we are a small port. Finding capital is always a challenge.

Demanding Quality over Quantity. The Port is a public enterprise. We require a positive ROI to remain in business. But we also are driven by (our) mission. Our goal is to make the district a place we want to live. Therefore, the challenge is to drive for quality. The mission issue is sometimes not shared by our private industry partners.

Strong Leadership. Clark County has suffered fractured leadership in the past. The troubles at CREDC and the CRC project demonstrated the need for stronger leadership throughout the county. I and the Port stepped up to the challenge and contributed to fix this void. Our county today as a whole is doing significantly better. I pledge to do what we can to keep it going.

Kelly: Executing the development of a dark fiber system. Identifying South Port District development needs. Meeting the growth wants and needs of both business and community.

VBJ: If elected to this position, what are some of the changes at the Port that you would like to see happen?

Hughes: I would not change anything at the Port of Ridgefield, save for intensifying our efforts. We are known for tackling hard projects and doing BIG things. We are respected in Olympia and Washington, D.C., as well. In 2014, the Port was awarded the Outstanding Port of the Year. We pride ourselves in our planning and visioning. We keep to our plan while in constant critique to find even better ways to do things.

Kelly: I would like to see the community take more of an interest in the Port and the Port’s plans. Published meeting agenda’s should have more concise information in them on what is going to take place at the meeting to help the community in their decision to attend and they should be encouraged to attend.

I would also like to see a stronger connection with CREDC and stronger relationships with other business recruiters to understand where the Port needs to focus and invest to gain good job providers.

VBJ: If elected, in what ways would you work to continue to bring tenants to the Port?

Hughes: The Port has a limited amount of available property as of now. Waterfront excluded, we have approximately 11 acres of fully entitled and infrastructure-served land. There are hundreds of acres of private commercial property ready for development. Our approach to our property will be more targeted to marketing business strategy associated with our Port’s goals. We are excited to be currently working with Clark College and the Clark College Foundation on a partnership arrangement for the proposed Innovation Center. The new grocery store, dark fiber optic network and growth of Clark County benefits the entire district and promotes our quality objective.

The waterfront brings its own sets of challenges and great opportunity. We will be starting the railroad overpass the first of the year. It will bring a safe and convenient access to our beautiful waterfront property and close two dangerous crossings. We will be updating our master plan of the 40 acres soon.

Kelly: I would work with my fellow commissioners and staff to develop stronger relationships that I had mentioned in the previous question with CREDC and other business recruiters. I would like to change the mindset of wait and be patient and they will come to identify who we want and go after them.

VBJ: What do you feel you would bring to the Port of Ridgefield Commission if elected to this position?

Hughes: A Port Commissioner is your representative. We carry out YOUR wants and desires. If you want a say or voice a concern, we try by any method to get you to let us know. Either attend one of our twice a month meeting, call, write, or do what hundreds of people have done for 10 years, see me at the hardware store.

I have no financial interest whatsoever in the decisions I make; I have 20 years’ experience working in downtown Ridgefield listening to our citizens of their wants and desires within the Port district; I have been a commissioner for 10 years. I know the history of the Port, its finances, legal restrictions, committed to attend the numerous number of meetings we consider vital to the job (usually 90 to 100 per year) both locally and out of town; I have long-term planning and visioning experience; I am a believer in strong leadership and partnership building. If we all have a vision, it is more likely to get done with everyone behind it; and most of the decisions a Ridgefield Port Commissioner makes are not for themselves. It is for my and your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. This is the true secret of a good commissioner.

Kelly: I will bring energy, passion and a get-it-done attitude to the position like I have in everything I have done throughout my career. I will be visible and assessable in the community and a champion for the Port. I will continue to build strong working relationships with both the Ridgefield City Council and the Ridgefield School District to build a better Ridgefield. I will bring a fresh lens when looking at the total business of the Port.

