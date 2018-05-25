2018 Business Growth Awards

The Vancouver Business Journal’s annual Business Growth Awards program recognizes start-ups, innovators and growing business in Southwest Washington.

This year’s awards, based on fiscal year 2017, were announced during a reception and showcase Wednesday night at Warehouse 23 in Vancouver.

Learn about each of the finalists and award recipients below.

2017 Fastest Growing Company 1-5 Years

HUBB

In 2016, Hubb, “event technology by event planners for event planners,” saw 115 percent growth in first-year bookings and a 165 percent growth in contracts, as they expanded to more than 60 clients at the end of the year, including Microsoft, Intel, Tableau and Atlassian. Their retention rate was 88 percent and every Hubb client that renewed with Hubb expanded the scope of their contract.

In 2017, the company continued that success, increasing their base to 95 customers.

Hubb offers a one-stop shop for meeting planners, including abstract grading, speaker management, session management, calls for content, sponsor management, task management and analytics, delivered through a web portal, mobile app and digital signage. The company allows all the stakeholders involved with planning an event to use a single intuitive system to deliver content to attendees.

“Being recognized by our community in Southwest Washington is such an honor,” said Allie Magyar, CEO of Hubb. “Involvement in the community is one of Hubb’s core values, so that makes this recognition extra special for us. I can’t believe how far we’ve come in such a short time, and we owe much of our success to support from the regional business community.”

2017 Fastest Growing 1-5 Years FINALISTS

THE HEATHER DEFORD GROUP – CASCADE SOTHEBYS

Heather DeFord has been a residential real estate broker in Southwest Washington for more than 20 years. After spending most of those years operating with moderate, but consistent success, she decided to pursue a growth opportunity and help Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty (CSIR) open its Vancouver office.

The Heather DeFord Group is the listing broker for the new Parlands at Camas Meadows development, a luxury gated community that will be the 2018 site for the Clark County Parade of Homes.

In 2015, the year DeFord joined Cascade Sotheby’s, The Heather DeFord Group posted sales of $15,060,180. In 2016, The Heather DeFord Group was stabilizing the business, expanding outreach and investing in future success. Sales for that year were $13,455,298. In 2017, DeFord’s investments in the new company started to pay off. Sales figures for 2017 were up 121 percent, at $29,735,419.

“It’s gratifying to see years of hard work pay off, and to be in such good company,” DeFord said. “Everyone who is nominated for an award like this doesn’t do the work for the awards. We do it because we love it and take great satisfaction in giving our clients the best service possible. Being a finalist for this award is wonderful validation of my values and vision, and I’m honored to be included.”

RIVERSIDE PAYMENTS

In 2017, Riverside Payments, Inc. consolidated their Portland and Vancouver offices into one office here in Vancouver. This move, coupled with the improvement of their CRM and dialing system lays the foundation for rapid expansion across the country, with office opening soon in Ohio, Missouri and Florida.

Riverside Payments currently has 80 employees and more than 100 subcontractors across the country. The company has focused on bolstering/improving its customer service and tech support team in 2017 by hiring five full-time salaried employees.

Brandon Skinner, owner of Riverside Payments, credits the firm’s success to his company’s goal of “becoming the world’s best merchant service provider,” and keeping that goal at the forefront of every thought and action.

To maintain the company’s growth, Skinner intends to continue setting lofty goals at every stage, working harder than anyone in the business to exceed those goals, and providing his staff and sales reps with all the tools they need to succeed.

“It’s very exciting and an honor being named a finalist in the Business Growth Awards for the third year in a row,” Skinner said. “It’s really a true testament to the team we have here working together. Special thanks to everyone in the company, from the employees to the clients who have been there from the ground up.”

2017 Fastest Growing Company 6-10 Years

DISCOVERORG

DiscoverOrg has been a pioneer in the sales and marketing intelligence software space since 2007. Designed to reduce the time-to-direct-connection with targeting prospects, the company’s platform provides sales, marketing and staffing professionals with both the contacts and context needed to sell and market more effectively.

DiscoverOrg helps companies across all verticals and stages fill their pipelines and improve their bottom lines. The company guarantees in writing that at least 95 percent of DiscoverOrg’s data is accurate.

In 2017, DiscoverOrg added 1,700 new customers, and the number of DiscoverOrg employees increased from 317 in 2016 to 474 in 2017. In addition to acquiring a number of new customers, DiscoverOrg also acquired their biggest competitor, RainKing, in August 2017. With this acquisition, the company added a second office location in Bethesda, Maryland.

In 2017, DiscoverOrg’s revenue increased to $91,764,020 from $59,417,104 in 2016.

“I’m honored that the Vancouver Business Journal has chosen DiscoverOrg for a Business Growth Award for the second year in a row,” said DiscoverOrg CEO Henry Schuck. “As we create our path for future growth, I know we couldn’t be in a better spot than Vancouver, right here, right now.”

2017 Fastest Growing Company 6-10 YEARS FINALISTS

INTERJECT DATA SYSTEMS

A local software company, Interject Data Systems, Inc. helps clients with a number of things, including consolidated financial reporting, budget and planning solutions, financial close management, operational reporting and optimizing your unique reporting workflow.

In 2017, Interject Data Systems saw a 20 percent increase in full-time equivalent employees, and a 29 percent increase in modified head count (which removes people on payroll that do not materially put in hours).

“It’s an honor to be considered for the VBJ award among the other great companies in this growing tech community,” said President Jeff Honsowetz. “We are all on the same team, building Vancouver into the next tech scene.”

Honsowetz’s interest in process automation and technology opened the door to special technology projects and set the tone for the rest of his career. He grew his technology interest and knowledge as he went on to serve in various controller roles across industries such as healthcare, solid waste and oil drilling services. Through each position, his experience in web and database technologies grew and led to an opportunity to join the technology field.

PACIFIC ENERGY CONCEPTS

Pacific Energy Concepts is a commercial and industrial energy consultancy, specializing in helping companies leverage optimized LED lighting retrofits to improve business outcomes. Company employees envision and implement robust energy efficiency projects to provide optimal light levels and improve facility aesthetics, all while cutting your lighting costs in half.

Pacific Energy Concepts has completed 1,754 lighting projects in 47 U.S. states from 2015-2017. They also completed the installation of 14 projects in Canada in 2017. In Washington state from 2015-2017, the company completed 145 projects.

The company saw in an increase in full-time employees from 18 in 2016 to 32 in 2017. Company revenues increased from $12,440,286 in 2016 to $23,289,853 in 2017.

“Pacific Energy Concepts is honored to be named a finalist for VBJ’s Business Growth Awards,” said Keith Scott, founder and president of Pacific Energy Concepts. “This accomplishment is due in large part to the hard work of our incredible team, and their commitment to our clients and global environment. We’ve always strived to pave the way in our field and change the landscape of energy efficiency, and our growth has enabled us to do just that. We look forward to seeing what the future holds.”

2017 Fastest Growing Company 10+ Years

ON LINE SUPPORT

Founded in 1998, On Line Support, Inc. provides IT support, including technical helpdesk support, networking, security, computer support and technology consulting, to small- and medium-sized businesses. The company provides 24/7/365 monitoring that takes care of issues before they become a problem and reduces on-site visits by 90 percent.

On Line Support partners with many types of businesses in the area, and they strive to eliminate IT issues before they cause expensive downtime, so business owners can continue to drive their business forward.

“We’re not just technology providers, we are technology partners with the businesses we serve,” said Eric Olmsted, president of On Line Support. “Our customers’ goals are out goals. Our job is to utilize technology to get them where they want to be.”

“In the 20 years since On Line Support was founded, business technology has evolved at lightning speed, and we’ve evolved our services and product offerings along with it,” Olmsted continued. “Our customers rely on us to bring them the latest technology customized to their specific needs and goals.”

Fastest Growing Company 10+ Years FINALISTS

OPSAHL DAWSON

Opsahl Dawson, a Vancouver CPA firm, has quadrupled in size since Aaron and Jen Dawson, and Matt Lee took over the firm from George Opsahl in 2009.

Opsahl Dawson has grown out of their office near the Vancouver Mall they purchased in 2013 and have started construction on a new building by the Heathman. The new space will have the same ergonomic features that the current building has, including electronic standing desks for all workstations. In 2017, Opsahl Dawson acquired the practice of Houck & Associates.

“Opsahl Dawson has been breaking down traditional barriers of CPA firms,” said Aaron Dawson, managing shareholder at Opsahl Dawson. “We are changing the way firms work. We are adopting New Age technology, creating a fun and exciting firm culture, and attracting the best CPAs in the area. The result of our hard work is the growth we continue to experience. We are enjoying the work we are doing and are humbled by the nomination for the Business Growth Awards.”

Dawson said he is very thankful for his fellow shareholders Jen Dawson, Matt Lee and Sierra Eckman for their help running the CPA firm.

WESTBY ASSOCIATES

Westby Associates, Inc. is one of the leading nonprofit consulting firms in the Northwest. Through a wide variety of strategic services, and a custom approach to every client and project, the firm has generated more than $250 million for organizations throughout the Northwest.

From 2016 to 2017, Westby Associates saw 39 percent growth of full-time equivalent employees, year over year. Position growth, year over year, saw a 30 percent increase.

Mike Westby, CEO and president of Westby Associates, Inc., said the firm’s 18th year turned out to be their best one yet, with significant growth in clients, staff and space. The company expanded regionally to add Idaho to their service area, joining Washington and Oregon.

“We wish to thank the VBJ for recognizing local companies like us who are working to make a difference in our region,” Westby said. “Westby Associates, Inc. is proud to have been selected as a finalist for the VBJ BGA for the second time. Our selection in 2011 was a very meaningful recognition to coincide with our 10th anniversary.”

Following a six-year career out of college as an award-winning sports columnist, Westby has logged more than 30 years of experience in the development field with a distinct focus on major gifts and strategic fundraising campaigns.

2017 INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR

2017 INNOVATOR FINALIST

RYD

The company that created Ryd, LSW Architects, has continued to grow in the last few years – just like downtown Vancouver. The creators of Ryd want to draw talented professionals to the community, but without easily accessible parking and convenient transportation options, Vancouver’s growth has made it difficult to serve employees and clients with the same level of care.

Ryd (Rethink Your Drive) aims to provide more transit options to connect their downtown core. This easy, free, green transportation is point-to-point, on-demand transportation. Affordable assistance is offered to those who commute downtown and free rides are given with Ryd Zone.

“Quite simply, we love Vancouver,” said Casey Wyckoff, owner and CEO of Ryd. “The enthusiastic response to Ryd’s ability to connect people and places is humbling. It’s a tremendous honor to have Ryd recognized as a BGA finalist.”

2017 START UP OF THE YEAR

LIFE FORCE CHIROPRACTIC

Life Force Chiropractic is on a mission to bring hope, health and healing the way nature intended to the city of Vancouver and its surrounding communities. They envision a community where true health is something striven for by all and achieved by many. It is a right and not a privilege for everyone to live to their full health potential and Life Force Chiropractic’s goal is to help facilitate this for anyone who walks through their doors.

Life Force Chiropractic’s team consists of Dr. Kyle Kurscheidt, Dr. Cody Kurscheidt and Dr. Tiffany Thorne.

A deep and personal experience with health and healing lead Dr. Kyle at a young age to know he wanted to become a chiropractor. Dr. Cody has known from a young age that he wanted to help those around him. Dr. Tiffany began her chiropractic journey when she was in just second grade.

“We are truly grateful to be recognized by the Vancouver Business Journal as one of this years’ finalists,” the three doctors said. “To see all our hard work and effort being recognized is very humbling.”

2017 START UP OF THE YEAR FINALISTs

PRECISION PERSONAL TRAINING

Precision Personal Training was founded in April 2016 by Trevor and Lacy Thomas, a husband and wife duo. As health and fitness professionals, Trevor and Lacy had been in the industry for nearly a decade, finding a pressing need for educated and experienced personal trainers. They began by renting space at Boomer Fitness, growing their clientele and searching for other personal trainers to join their team, all while constructing their own location in downtown Vancouver.

Precision has grown to become Vancouver’s Premier Personal Training Studio with the most educated and experienced trainers. Two years in, Precision now has five full-time personal trainers, a part-time group instructor and one customer service rep, and hosts nearly 200 clients.

“We could not be more elated for the nomination,” said owners Trevor and Lacy Thomas. “From sharing space with an existing gym, to opening the doors of our new studio downtown, our amazing clients and community have backed us every step of the way. We would not be here without them. Also, a huge shoutout to our staff Josh, Allie, Romnick, Jeni and Simone for grinding day in, day out. Their devotion to our clients is truly heart-warming.”

BURNTOWN FITNESS

Burntown Fitness is a high-intensity, high-energy fitness studio. The studio’s 45-minute classes are designed with their signature Burn Method, focused on five key elements: core, cardio, power, strength and stability.

Burntown is now open in Vancouver/Camas and is the vision of Kisar Dhillon, an expert trainer with more than 20 years of experience, and his two business partners: Ian Coyle, a leader in branding and experience design, and Liz Dhillon, a business savvy specialist and also Kisar’s wife.

“To be nominated for Start-up of the Year, is not only an honor, but anyone who decides to start up a business, is truly a winner in my eyes,” said Kisar Dhillon. “To face the fear of the unknown and be okay with that is something that we are taught to stay away from. But us entrepreneurs, we see it as a challenge. Which means, we are on one hell of a crazy roller coaster ride, with ups, downs, twists, stops, starts, but, totally worth it. So, being nominated as a finalist is not only an awesome compliment, but I feel honored to be in the same presence with other like-minded individuals.”

