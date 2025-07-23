Brush Prairie Church’s Building Remodel Aims to Serve the Community

Brush Prairie Church has been part of the Clark County community for more than 160 years and has embarked on a new season of growth with a large building renovation.

Jackson Contracting is managing the construction project under a construction manager/general contractor delivery model for the 33,180-square-foot expansion that includes a 16,100-square-foot main level addition, a 9,300-square-foot second floor, and preserves the original 7,700-square-foot sanctuary. The team was brought on during pre-construction to assist with budgeting, scheduling, and more, and is working closely with church leadership and Slater Architecture. Other companies involved include Interior Elegance for interior design, Apex Companies for civil engineering and site work, Miller’s Sons Contracting for framing, Tikka for masonry, Prairie Electric for electrical work, and many others.

The target date of completion and move-in is at the end of 2025. While the building has been under construction, the church has partnered with Prairie High School. They have had a longstanding relationship with the school for several decades and hold Sunday services there currently.

The new building is being constructed as both a place of worship, but also a resource for the broader community. It will feature a worship center with seating for over 500 people, a large lobby, outdoor patio space, and dedicated classrooms and ministry areas with a flexible multipurpose room for outreach programs and church events.

Bjorn Lampinen, COO of Jackson Contracting shared, “This facility was envisioned not just as a church, but as a center for neighborhood. Coordination has been seamless, with everyone aligned around high standards and a shared vision.”

The church, which has approximately 350 active members, interviewed several general contractors in the area, but Jackson Contracting stood out because of the character and aligned vision of the owners.

Nate Copper, building member at Brush Prairie Church said, “This ‘shared purpose and faith’ created a special dynamic for our relationship at the start of the project that has continued and increased throughout the project.”

Copper expanded, by saying that the building has been designed to bring generations of all ages together.

“Both the campus and the building have been designed for ‘people to people’ connections around meaningful conversations and meaningful activities,” he explained.

To fund the project, Brush Prairie Church never launched a formal fundraising campaign, but over the last four years, $13 million has been given toward the project. The total costs will be around $15 million, but they are getting closer to bridge the gap.

“We have never asked for money or done any kind of fundraising or considered debt,” Copper shared. “We believe that there is really only one factor involved in accessing sufficient funding and that is God. If He wants it done, then it will be so.”

Brush Prairie Church is excited about the new building and how it will serve as a welcoming center and outreach to the community. The church already partners with a lot of local community organizations such as Freedom House, Open House Ministries, and Options 360, allowing them to use their space to host ministry events, programs, and more.

“One of the things we’re most excited about as we look towards the future of the church is seeing how the younger generation leverages the wisdom of the previous generations as well as the new building to keep the light of the gospel lit in hopes that the surrounding community might see Christ,” Copper said.

Lampinen shared that members of the congregation are contributing personal elements to the space, such as reclaimed materials, handcrafted finishes, and scriptural details that reflect the church’s identity. It’s also being designed with technology-forward infrastructure which includes high-capacity AV systems and livestream capabilities, as well as an energy-efficient HVAC system, strategic window placement for maximum light, and exposed timber framing to reflect Pacific Northwest style.

He said, “This is more than a construction project — it’s an investment in community. From day one, this build has been guided by a mission-focused vision, and we’ve worked closely with the church leadership to make that vision a reality. It’s a project we’re proud to be a part of, and one that we believe will serve the Brush Prairie area for generations to come.”