ZZeppelin Specializes in Making Businesses Look Good

The team at digital marketing agency, ZZeppelin has been helping make businesses across Vancouver and beyond stand out and find their niche since 2010. Founded by Michael Perozzo, the company now has four employees and provides a variety of services including graphic design, branding, social media, web design, photos and videos, and digital ads.

Perozzo explained, “When we first started, social media was emerging as a new form of communication. It was simpler time, but many businesses didn’t have the bandwidth to tackle another marketing platform. We wanted to help smaller businesses do that – locally-owned mom and pop type places. Since then, social media has become one of the primary forms of communication. Everyone can do it, but very few do it well. Our role is to implement high-end photography, videography and the latest trends to help local businesses get seen and share their stories and products.”

Perozzo says that his company is smaller and more affordable than most agencies, making their services more accessible for smaller businesses.

Courtesy of Zzepplin

“Most of our clients have hired us for hundreds of dollars – not thousands,” he said.

This strategy has allowed ZZeppelin to grow tremendously. At one point they had over 80 clients, but when the pandemic hit, some adjustment took place. Today, they work for a lot of local restaurants, breweries, cafés, and taprooms, including Trap Door, El Viejon, Ben’s Bottle Shop, Heathen Brewing, and all Pizza Schmizza locations.

While many of their clients are in the food and beverage industry, the team also enjoys working with mortgage brokers, real estate agents, medical clinics, and more. They have also designed and provided services to nonprofit organizations like the Northbank Brewers Guild, New Avenues for Youth, Downtown Camas Association, Pathways Pregnancy Clinic, Vancouver’s Downtown Association, Rocksolid Teen Center, and many others.

Perozzo is also active on the air waves and hosts the bi-weekly beer industry podcast, Overthinkr, at Vice Beer.

“Things are on the upswing,” Perozzo said. “We’re having more fun with our clients now than ever before. It’s a great feeling to show up with cameras ready and the staff and owners are stoked to have a fun day capturing things that will live on social media and be enjoyed by thousands – ultimately resulting in more folks patronizing their place!”