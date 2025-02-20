Whimsy Chocolates Brings Gourmet Treats to SW Washington

Founded in 2011, Whimsy Chocolates is a family-owned business based in Battle Ground. The business began when Pamela Wanous’ daughter was just three months old, and today – alongside her mother-in-law Ann, Whimsy Chocolates creates gourmet, fresh-made chocolates in a variety of flavors.

The business sells its products online via its website and out of its storefront located in the Mountain Timber Market in Kalama. There are more than 30 flavors of chocolates available at the storefront, and customers also have the option to build their own boxes. Whimsy Chocolate products can also be found at New Season’s Market, Chuck’s Produce, Battle Ground Produce, Pop Local, and many other locations across Portland, Hood River, and Clark County. Additionally, Whimsy Chocolates partners with Maryhill Winery, providing chocolate and wine pairings. The winery has nine rotating wines each month and they pair chocolate with each one to create a 9-piece box of chocolate.

“You sip the wine first and note what you taste in the wine,” Wanous explained. “Then, you taste the chocolate but leave a little in your mouth and taste the wine again. When you have both in your mouth at the same time, you will experience a whole new flavor.”

Wanous shared that before starting the company, she never really liked chocolate, but thought it would be a fun thing to do as a business venture.

Courtesy Whimsy Chocolates

Wanous shared, “My husband’s Aunt Vicki used to send them chocolate treats at Christmas time, and I heard about how amazing they were from family members. Aunt Vicki was so kind and hosted me at her house in Edmonds and taught me everything she knew about chocolate. I confessed to her that I actually don’t like chocolate, and she said ‘Honey, I don’t think you have ever tasted real chocolate.’ She went down to her wine cellar and brought back chocolate bars from around the world. She broke off small pieces and let Ann and I taste them. I thought all chocolate tasted the same, but I was very wrong. I fell in love with chocolate and have enjoyed working with quality ingredients to bring fresh-made chocolates to our community. I was 30 years old when I had my first taste of real chocolate. Up until then I had only tasted highly processed chocolate.”

Whimsy Chocolates is known for their unique flavors and use of local ingredients whenever possible. Some of the most popular flavors are the Crunch Berry, which is made with ruby chocolate and Captain Crunch cereal, and a sriracha peanut truffle, crafted from local honey roasted sriracha peanuts, inside a sriracha truffle.

The company is also very active in giving back to local communities. They partner with many schools, athletic programs, and nonprofits to do fundraisers and donations for silent auctions.

Looking ahead, Wanous shared that they are focused on growing their storefront.

She shared, “For many years, we mainly sold wholesale, so having a retail shop allows us to interact with our community in a deeper way. We love bringing a smile to people’s faces.”