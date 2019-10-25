Wet Noses and Wagging Tails has dogs doggone happy

Since July 2017, Wet Noses and Wagging Tails has been bringing dogs together for luxury doggy daycare service and slumber parties.

Founded by Shannon Puranen and her husband Mike, the facility now offers 16,000 square feet of inside and outside play yards after doubling their space this past September. Busy pet parents that want their dogs to socialize and burn off energy can do that by utilizing the company’s hourly, half-day and full-day visits, in addition to overnight boarding services.

Shannon has always been a dog lover and has focused much of her time rescuing dogs, flying around the country to bring back Pitbull puppies on death row. Eventually her dream to create a fun place for dogs to play came true. Now, her goal is to set a new standard in the doggy daycare industry: to focus on dogs’ well-being instead of just making money.

Wet Noses and Wagging Tails currently employs two managers, with a ratio of eight to 10 dogs per one person.

“This business is not about becoming rich, so revenue has been enough to cover growth, payroll and being involved with other pro-dog associations,” Shannon said.

After two years, the company has reinvested all its revenue back into the business to grow the vision that Shannon has had.

Shannon and her husband make their home in Clark County and believe that setting down roots here is key to building a positive business reputation. So, offering dog parents a place that they feel comfortable leaving their beloved pet is very important.

“Dog parents rave about how different their dogs are when coming to or going home from our daycare,” Shannon said. “We get fantastic reviews and responses from our clients and they are referring others to us. We have new clients literally daily.”

Whether it’s fetch, lots of snuggles and belly rubs or a game of hide-and-seek, the dogs that set foot into the Wet Noses and Wagging Tails facility get plenty of one-on-one care and attention from the staff. There are indoor and outdoor toys available and overnight suites feature comfortable beds with special treats that pet parents can add on to the stay. Shannon explains that her commitment to being attentive to the dogs’ needs have given pet parents the security and confidence they need to feel comfortable entrusting their fur babies to her.

Looking toward the future, Shannon wants to continue to grow her brand and build on their already reputable standing. She and her team have a plan to open a west Clark County location on a large private property that will allow them to offer fun activities like camp outs, agility training, nature hikes and much more.

“Having one of the largest spaces, fantastic caretakers, amazing management and a drive to be better is something that definitely sets us apart from any other facilities,” Shannon said.

