Vancouver’s Newest Gelato Shop Brings Smiles

With record heat already in effect, Clark County residents of all ages are looking for a way to cool down.

Sorridi Gelato, Vancouver’s newest authentic gelato shop, is one way to cool down, fill your belly, and bring a smile to your face. After all, Sorridi means ‘smile’ in Italian.

Kelly Mick, the company’s founder started building a loyal following for her gelato at the Vancouver Farmer’s Market in the spring of 2022. It wasn’t long before she had to purchase more efficient equipment to keep up with the demand. So, the following year, she began looking for vacant spaces for a storefront and in February 2024, signed a lease to open the shop at 9228 NE Hwy 99 in Vancouver. She continues to sell gelato at the Farmer’s Market, too.

“I decided to open the business because I was desperate to change my current working situation,” she explained. “I felt like I had enough life and work experience to take on the challenge. Clark County was absent of gelato shops, and I could see the growth in Clark County happening. I saw an opportunity and went for it.”

So far, people can’t get enough of the products and word of mouth is bringing more people in each day.

“The community has been so supportive and seems genuinely happy to have gelato in Vancouver,” Mick said. “The kind words and the encouragement really help when you are at your 102nd hour of work for the week. My revenue is consistent with a three-month-old storefront, which means some weeks I meet my revenue goals and others I don’t. The store is gaining momentum as I establish myself in the area.”

Currently, Mick has one full-time employee and six part-time employees. Together, they create classic flavors such as Stracciatella, pistachio and strawberry. They generally have six to eight flavors in stock, and then do a few surprise flavors for the week to keep people guessing on what will be in the case that week. There are no bagged mixes or pastes used to flavor the gelato and it is made with seven recognizable ingredients.

As a new business owner, Mick shares that she is excited to find balance and continue to get all the pieces in the right place so the business can hum along.

“I do it the hard way, and you can taste it,” Mick said. “Sorridi Gelato is making a more vibrant Clark County. I’m providing authentic gelato in a comfortable, clean environment where there is plenty of smiling going on.”