Vancouver Cyclery offers people wheels to explore

In 1991, Bob Sweet purchased Hazel Dell Bike and renamed it Vancouver Cyclery. In 2002, he moved the shop to its current location on Highway 99 and it continues to bring in customers looking for wheels to explore Clark County.

Today, the company’s new owner Will Phillips continues to pour his creativity and passion for biking into the business. Phillips was hired by Sweet in 2012 as a sales associate and was soon moved up to be a store manager. In 2017, Sweet decided to officially retire and Phillips knew that it was his chance to become a business owner. Phillips jumped at the enormous opportunity and purchased the shop and in the last two years, he has brought a new perspective to Vancouver Cyclery and its growth.

“Bringing fresh and energetic eyes to the business has really helped Vancouver Cyclery to leap forward in terms of growth,” Phillips said. “Everyone who walks through the door is treated like a friend, no matter if it’s a flat tire that needs to be repaired or a major purchase that needs to be made.”

Vancouver Cyclery specializes in selling new bikes and accessories, and offers maintenance and repair services, too. Whether it’s a mountain bike, a BMX bike or a city cruiser, the company has a diverse selection of bikes that fit people’s different styles of riding. The company pays sales tax on new bike purchases and also throws in a bonus package that offers free service for a year, free installation on any new accessories that are purchased at the same time as the bike and professional assembly, adjustments and sizing.

Phillips prides himself on being very hands on, approachable and helpful. He and his shop dog sidekick Hailey Jo are often seen working on bikes or laughing with a customer about an upcoming ride. He has also made investing in his employees a priority, keeping them up to date on various certifications and other current industry trends. He explains that since taking ownership of the company, he has added staff to help with payroll logistics and has also started increasing advertising efforts. The shop also started carrying brands like Garmin™ and GORE™, which has helped attract new customers. Phillips said he believes that the combination of these things is the reason why sales have increased tremendously since he took the reins.

The team at Vancouver Cyclery is not only passionate about cycling and the array of cycling excursions that are available in the area, but they also love being a part of the Clark County community.

“Part of our success is our loyalty to the home-grown, local businesses around us,” Phillips said. “We purchase the plants we decorate our exterior with from Yard N’ Garden. We buy all our paint supplies from Bob’s Paint Land. We advertise at Columbia River High School and hopefully this year, their art class can do a mural on one of our walls. We might seem like a small community, but together we all help each other grow.”

Vancouver Cyclery is located at 10108 NE Highway 99, Vancouver.

