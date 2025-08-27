Propain Bicycles Opens North American Headquarters in Vancouver

Propain Bicycles, a German-born mountain bike company that specializes in premium mountain bikes, recently opened its North American headquarters in Clark County to better serve riders across the U.S. and Canada. The new headquarters is led by David Assfalg and employs about 20 people.

“The decision to open a standalone location was driven by the need to cut shipping times, expand service, and create a rider-focused showroom and demo center in the heart of the Pacific Northwest,” shared Patrick Thomas, marketing manager for the North America location.

In addition to Propain Bicycles’ proprietary PRO10 suspension system, the company’s focus on customizing their pieces is what makes them unique. All transactions go through an online storefront that features a configurator tool allowing riders to design a bike that’s tailored to their riding style, terrain, and budget. Once the bike is created online, it’s hand-assembled at the Vancouver facility and put through a rigorous quality control protocol.

Thomas explained that opening the location in Vancouver was part of a broad strategy.

“Clark County has an incredibly passionate cycling community, world-class trails, and proximity to Portland’s broader outdoor culture,” he explained. “That said, the mountain biking in our region is given less credit than some of the more well-known destinations such as Bellingham, Washington or Bentonville, Arkansas. With the world-class riding, proximity to Portland airport, and excellent community, we feel like this area has the potential to become a destination for riders all over the country. Part of meeting that potential requires more investment from companies like us, and we’re proud to be the first bike manufacturer to stake a claim here!”

Giving back is also important to Propain Bicycles. The company has partnered with trail-building organizations in Washington and Oregon to support the trails that they use regularly. The company also sponsors and offers discounted bikes to local youth race teams, such as the Camas Panthers. Photo courtesy Propain Bicycles

Looking ahead, Propain Bicycles is excited about gaining momentum in the area and hopes to find more ways to engage with the community. Currently, the team offers test bikes for an affordable price, but they are soon hoping to organize group rides and other events that invite bike enthusiasts to gather.

“We aim to add energy to Clark County’s outdoor recreation scene and bring more visibility to the area as a destination for mountain biking,” Thomas said. “At the end of the day, we’re riders first. Everyone on our team is deeply connected to the sport, and that passion shows in how we design, build, and deliver bikes.”