Pioneer Patio Covers and Decks: Providing Clark County Outdoor Living All Year Long

After Robert Holbrook graduated from Columbia River High School in 1987, he joined the U.S. Army and while there, served as a nurse. He wanted to pursue a career in the medical field as an anesthesiologist after serving in the Army, but while he was stationed in Colorado, he bought his first home and to save money, started building a fence and deck for it.

He learned that he loved working with his hands in this way and while still working as a night nurse, he started offering fence and deck installations for other homes in his neighborhood. This was the beginning of Pioneer Fence Company in 1994.

In 2001, Holbrook sold his business in Colorado, moved back to his hometown of Vancouver, and in 2007, decided to open a Pioneer Patio Covers and Decks retail location at 11318 NE Highway 99 for customers to see fence and deck products. Today, nearly 18 years later, the company continues to thrive. Three out of their four employees have been with the company as long as it’s been in business and on average, they serve about 200 customers each year.

“Pioneer would not be the company we are and have the amazing reputation we have without the entire team involved,” shared Jennifer Holbrook, co-owner of the company. “The Pioneer crew is family.”

Robert and Jennifer are both incredibly active in the business. In fact, Rob is often the person who visits customers and provides free estimates, and Jennifer is usually in the showroom ready to greet people there. The duo also loves staying involved in the community and participate in many fundraising events for organizations like the Hough Foundation, Rock for Autism, Soups On, Bridge the Gap, and more.

About four years ago, Pioneer stopped installing fences and decided to focus on the deck and patio cover portion of the business. The team primarily works on residential homes, but they have had the honor of working on many creative and wonderful commercial projects, too. The company has been installing acrylite patio covers longer than any other company in Clark County, and they also focus on building decks, mainly using TimbeTech/Azek products. And last, Pioneer builds custom stick-built patio covers that can include skylights, can lighting fans, heaters, electrical for outdoor entertainment, and much more.

“Many residents don’t realize you don’t have to stay indoors four to five months out of the year,” Holbrook explained. “Our enjoyment is creating outdoor living spaces. Many people are under the assumption that companies don’t install when it rains or when it’s cold out, but that is the best time to have your project completed. Materials are more accessible, and jobs are spread out further so there is little if any waiting time to start your project. And the best part about doing it in the fall or winter – you can start enjoying that new outdoor space at once and begin planning your spring and summer entertainment.”