NW Personal Training celebrates 18 years in Clark County

Number one goal of Sherri McMillan’s business is to help her clients achieve a healthy and fit lifestyle

Originally from Canada, Sherri McMillan moved here to Vancouver 18 years ago, bringing her passion and love of fitness to Clark County and starting her personal training and fitness business, NW Personal Training, in downtown Vancouver.

The award-winning business, known for their small intimate classes and boutique feel, has grown and expanded to two locations (the other in Salmon Creek where they lease space at 360 Fitness), with 15 personal trainers and 25 total employees.

CEO and “Motivational Momma,” McMillan has worked in the fitness industry for more than 20 years as a trainer, educator, spokesperson, presenter, columnist and author of five different fitness books. She has presented hundreds of workshops all over the world and is a columnist for various newspapers, magazines and journals.

McMillan has won many awards both personally and as a business, which makes her very proud. Recognized in 1998 as the IDEA International Personal Trainer of the Year, she was the first ever winner of the inaugural international award.

“Winning the Best in Clark County BBB Business of the Year Award in 2006 was awesome as a business as there is an extensive and lengthy application process,” McMillan said. “To be recognized on a national level was very exciting.”

NW Personal Training offers personal training to clients at every age, demographic and level of fitness. Trainers design an individual program for every client based upon their needs, goals and fitness level. Clients can choose from private one-on-one sessions, small-group training, group fitness and nutrition. Classes like core, yoga, conditioning and fitness are just a sample of all they have to offer. They welcome and invite new perspective clients to come in and try out a private session and take a week of free classes.

“If they love it they can continue,” McMillan said. “We offer lots of drop-in classes and hope that by test driving a few classes they will be inspired to continue. We offer a motivating, uplifting and non-intimidating welcoming atmosphere.”

“Our job is to help clients stop thinking about it and to start doing it,” she continued. “Change your body, change your mind. When it comes to one’s health, they should want to work with people who have been recognized for helping transform lives. The most rewarding aspect of what we do is seeing the transformations. We love it when a client tells us they didn’t know how great life can be.”

Their corporate wellness program is designed to help companies teach their employees about wellness, heath and fitness. The “lunch & learns” are contracted by companies and the trainers come out to the business and teach a class. These classes could be maybe a 30-minute express workout or a talk about nutrition and fitness.

“These programs are becoming more and more popular and enhance productivity as well as an overall healthy lifestyle approach,” McMillan said.

“We started hosting runs and events 12 years ago to allow our clients to have a goal or challenge to train and work towards,” McMillan added. “We also wanted to give back to the community and get them involved in fitness. We began with the Girlfriend’s Run for a Cure, which has become an annual event, and have expanded to a total of 12 events that we sponsor and promote throughout the year. We are gearing up now for our upcoming ‘4th Annual ‘Couve Clover Run,’ which will take place on March 25, 2018. There are both walking and running/racing options for individuals and teams (3/7/10-mile), with prizes and events to follow.”

Interested participants can go to the website www.nwpersonaltraining.com to register and get more information. Teams of 50 or more will have $5 of every participant’s entry fee donated to a local nonprofit in Clark County.

NW Personal Training is truly a business that aims to challenge clients to be the best they can be.

“Mentally, spiritually, physically and emotionally, we are passionate about the benefits of regular exercise and fitness,” McMillan said. “Providing a world-class fitness facility, caring and knowledgeable staff, and the best support and training that will change and transform someone’s overall health and their life is as rewarding as it gets.”

