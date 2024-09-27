My ADU Sees Steady Growth in Building ‘Backyard Homes’

Founded in 2019 to answer a growing demand for more affordable housing options, Vancouver-based My ADU specializes in building custom accessory dwelling units (ADUs) across the county. The business was launched as a DBA of Shaffer, Inc. Custom Homes and in 2022, it became its own LLC – owned and operated by Luke Shaffer and Bill Shaffer. The team that has more than four decades of expertise building custom homes across southwest Washington and today, employs four people. Partnering with top quality subcontractors, My ADU typically builds between 10 and 15 units a year. In the next couple of years, they aim to double that number.

“We started to see the need for more housing options, especially for those wanting to do multi-generational living on the same property,” Luke shared. “As a builder, we saw an opportunity to specialize in an up-and-coming part of the industry that fit our desire to not only provide homes, but to truly improve the lives of our customers with a second home on their existing property.”

Luke explained that he and his team are truly ADU specialists and are well-versed in the wide range of ADU rules and regulations that exist across southwest Washington and northwest Oregon.

“Each jurisdiction has its own specifications, and we are constantly researching and cataloging these specs to be able to quickly qualify customer’s property,” he said.

My ADU provides 14 different styles of ‘backyard homes’, as they like to call them, and because they use local resources and suppliers, most ADUs are built and ready to move into in as little as 12 weeks. Home prices start at $185,000 and range in size from 392 square feet up to 799 square feet. The process involves meeting all building codes, and EnergyStar® certified products are used in each build.

Luke said that the company’s commitment to the community extends beyond its client work, too. My ADU donates any extra material they have to Habitat for Humanity, and they also serve as a Young Life sponsor.

Looking ahead, Luke shares that he is excited to see more and more state and local municipalities starting to recognize the benefits of ADUs.

“I’m also excited to see more customers utilize ADUs as a resource to improve their lives, either by providing space to family, or making rental income,” he said. “It’s an honor to lend our expertise to help make those dreams a reality.”