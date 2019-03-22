Lunch Hour: Eatery at the Grant House

Officers Row in Vancouver is home to a restaurant gem – Eatery at the Grant House. This historic home was first built in 1849 and served as a residence for U.S. generals, but today it’s a full restaurant and bar that offers well-rounded menus that follow the season.

The kitchen is run by Executive Chef Capers Ogletree, whose experience and knowledge of curating local, farm-to-table cuisine has been invaluable to the restaurant’s growth. Eatery at the Grant House employees about 30 team members on average and they create everything in-house, including pickling items and smoking the meat. The space is also popular for event rentals, including meetings and weddings.

Location: 1101 Officers Row, Vancouver.

Hours: Monday: Closed; Tuesday – Friday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Price point: $10 to $14.

What to try: Crispy Cod Sandwich, House-Smoked Bacon Sandwich or Double Smash Burger.

“Each week we learn what the small collection of farms we select from are bearing; we have lengthy conversation with our group of small fishermen as to what is biting; we connect with our herdsmen as to the availability and choice selections from their beef, pork, poultry or lamb,” Owner Scott Flury said. “All these efforts and decisions … (enables) us to deliver the truest of flavor and freshness to guests.”

