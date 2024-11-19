Johnson Bixby is Passionate about Financial Empowerment

At Johnson Bixby, we’re known for helping clients see possibilities in life and reach them through financial planning and portfolio management. While clients trust us to guide them toward informed financial decisions, we also know the benefits of financial education extend far beyond our four walls. Having access to basic financial information and tools can uplift individuals, families and entire communities.

That’s why we’re passionate about fostering financial empowerment in our community.

Understanding Our Community’s Financial Needs

According to the 2024 Clark County Community Needs Assessment Survey and Report published last month, about 44% of participants voiced a desire for financial planning education. Seventy-four percent of respondents indicated that they simply don’t know where to turn for help.

Financial Empowerment: A Path to Possibilities

Financial empowerment is more than understanding how to balance a checkbook or save for retirement. It’s the foundation for making informed decisions about income management, debt repayment, long-term investing and planning for big life moments and changes.

Our approach to financial empowerment includes teaching budgeting, spending, credit, investing and other personal finance topics in schools, libraries and community centers. We also support local organizations working with the community on credit counseling, debt management and paths to home ownership.

Responding to the Community’s Needs

Here are several ways we invest in local partner organizations and volunteer time and talent in our community:

Courtesy of Johnson Bixby

Cascadia Technical Academy: Last year, we taught more than 200 youth in aviation and diesel tech programs. We helped students prepare to make informed decisions about their finances once they receive their first paychecks out of school.

Last year, we taught more than 200 youth in aviation and diesel tech programs. We helped students prepare to make informed decisions about their finances once they receive their first paychecks out of school. Lighthouse Financial Foundation: Our partnership includes supporting no-interest micro-loans paired with financial education to help individuals and families maintain or regain their footing.

Our partnership includes supporting no-interest micro-loans paired with financial education to help individuals and families maintain or regain their footing. Free Financial Planning Days: Twice each year, we offer free planning to anyone in the community who could benefit from 30 minutes with a financial planner. In 2024, our teams served 34 individuals and families, helping increase their understanding of their financial situation and providing tools for decision-making.

Our Commitment

We envision a future in which everyone in our community has financial information and tools to live their best lives. And with our partners, we’re working to get there.

