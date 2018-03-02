Erik Runyan Jewelers celebrates 101 years in Vancouver

Erik Runyan Jewelers is one of those Clark County businesses that has been an anchor in the community for decades upon decades. In fact, the company has surpassed the 101-year mark of successful business operations in Vancouver and for them, that’s something worth celebrating.

Erik Runyan, fourth generation owner and unofficial “captain” of Erik Runyan Jewelers, shares that his company has a long, wonderful story that weaves together many special components.

“My business journey is a long and wonderful story combining Vancouver history, family history and 101 years of successfully living the American dream,” Runyan said.

The company’s history dates to the early 1900s when Runyan’s great-grandfather, W.L. Runyan, started repairing watches on a bench in the bus depot by the ferry docks. Over the years, he expanded his service offerings and started selling jewelry. As time passed, the company’s reputation for quality continued to grow.

While customers’ preferences have changed over the years and inventory comes and goes, one thing has and always will anchor everything at Erik Runyan Jewelers – its commitment to personalized and attentive customer service.

“In a day and age when service is a distant memory lost to digital shopping carts, we seek to carve out a living by providing quality products, friendly knowledgeable service and a real shopping experience,” Runyan said.

He went on to explain that work at the company is not just a job.

“Erik Runyan Jewelers, Inc. is a living and breathing part of my family and life,” he said.

Runyan explains that one of the unique parts of the business is its one-of-a-kind inventory.

“Our inventory is large and diverse,” he said. “There are new items next to 100-year-old treasures.”

Their primary focus is selling diamonds and they sell center stones for engagement rings or diamond stud earrings. Custom design and vintage jewelry round out the other departments.

The company moved to its new downtown Vancouver location at 501 Main St. in February of last year and it’s the perfect combination of old and new. It’s more than 2,000 square feet with a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Special nautical décor abounds and there are multiple dark wood jewelry cases that date back to the turn of the century.

“Our new showroom houses clocks, cash registers and safes from the early 1900s,” Runyan said. He goes on to talk about the pride and excitement that came with plans to move to their current location. “Seeing the excitement in my father’s eyes as he watched the plans evolve gave me tremendous pride. Like my grandfathers and father before me have done, I am taking my turn at the helm. I hope to be a good steward and treat words like honor, respect and loyalty like gospel.”

The future for the company continues to look bright and promising, according to Runyan.

“As long as people fall in love, I think we have a chance,” Runyan said. “Celebrating life’s milestone moments with earth’s most rare gems has been around since the dawn of time. Each piece of jewelry has a history and represents a significant moment in someone’s life.”

