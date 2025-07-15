Eight Cow Creamery is a Sweet Treat for Clark County

From scoop to storefront, Eight Cow Creamery has become a fun, family-centric gathering place for the greater Vancouver community. First launched as an ice cream truck in September 2023, the following for the company’s small-batch artisan ice cream has grown substantially. The truck debuted at Experience Ridgefield, then expanded to providing events, and then operated with weekend hours. Today, the shop is housed in Pioneer Village in Ridgefield and employs approximately 25 people – most of them local youth.

Hailey Smedley, chief experience officer and general manager said, “While our brick and mortar was under construction, we were open M-Sat in the parking lot of our storefront – this was June-October of 2024. We had a soft opening of our storefront in October 2024 and a grand opening in November 2024. Our truck now is available for events, both catering and vending.”

Eight Cow Creamery was founded by David and Alisa Neil who have eight children (hence, the company name). On a family road trip across the United States a few years ago, the kids realized there was an ice cream shop in most towns. When they returned home, David bought his own ice cream machine and started experimenting and sharing samples with friends or family. The couple, who also lived in Italy while David was stationed there with the Navy, also remembered fondly how the town piazza shops were used as a place to gather.

Courtesy of Eight Cow Creamery

“That feeling is what we have worked hard to encapsulate here in our store,” Smedley said. “The gelatarias in Italy also inspire the way we rotate through some flavors seasonally. We always have a few seasonal, limited time flavors. We want to use fruits and other ingredients that are in season, so you will notice we have summer fruit flavors in the summer and fall fruit flavors in the fall.”

The flavors that visitors will find at Eight Cow Creamery are unique, too. All ice cream is homemade and what goes into it is also homemade. For example, the cake that goes into the birthday cake ice cream, the lemon curd that goes into the raspberry lemon curd ice cream, and the cookie dough that is integrated into the cookie dough flavor is all hand crafted.

Establishing partnerships and maintaining a solid commitment to the community have been huge for Eight Cow Creamery since its inception. They work regularly with ilani, Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce, the Ridgefield Raptors, Windy Hills Winery, Gather and Feast Farm, the Ridgefield School District and many more. The company was also a vendor for Ridgefield High School’s recent Spud Olympics, and they brought the truck to ‘Careers on Wheels’ at SouthRidge Elementary.

Looking ahead, there are lots of sweet things coming. Smedley said that they are looking at ways to source more locally, and they are also working on developing more flavors and cookies that will debut soon.

“We are building our next generation to be leaders, listeners, diligent and hard workers,” Smedley shared. “We are offering a safe space for all to come and be lifted up, seen and served by our team.”