Effective Web Solutions helps increase sales

The professionals at Effective Web Solutions in Vancouver know that when they are working to help increase sales for businesses by harnessing the power of multiple digital marketing sources, every niche is different. So, they recommend programs that cater to the niche based on their knowledge of all of their resources, type of business and the budget they have to work with.

“We not only help businesses get leads, but this year we have started helping businesses nurture the leads and get appointments booked to increase their sales,” said Monique Rice executive vice president and one of the owners of Effective Web Solutions. “We are a full-service digital marketing agency that specializes in web design, SEO, paid Google Ads, Facebook advertising, email and SMS marketing.”

“We started our business because we knew there were no clear leaders in our industry that really only specialized in digital marketing,” Monique continued. “Most companies were doing print and trying to reinvent themselves and shift money from one industry to another, using buzz words but not even understanding anything really. It was a true disservice to businesses. We knew we could help all these businesses by truly specializing in digital marketing and delivering real results.”

Effective Web Solutions was first started by founder Wes Rice, Monique Rice and Jeff Hamilton, in August of 2009. Since then, Monique said the downtown Vancouver businesses has grown to a multi-million dollar company with 27 employees, even expanding nationwide over the last few years to help businesses grow at record pace.

Monique said all of the owners of Effective Web Solutions have lived in Clark County for the past 15 years, so when it came to a place to start the business, it came natural to want to help local businesses grow in the community that they also live in.

“Effective Web Solutions is fairly active and well known in Clark County, but it is truly the five-star service we offer and the fact that we are the only company in the industry to have so many five-star reviews on Google that convince businesses that we are the clear choice,” Monique said.

Monique said the team at Effective Web Solutions prides themselves on measuring the results they are bringing businesses each and every week. Sometimes, she said, it almost becomes a contest to see if they can beat the results from the previous time.

As for the future of Effective Web Solutions, Monique said they are already in a world of artificial intelligence and automation, so she sees that continuing to be increasingly important, but as digital marketing becomes more fragmented, more and more businesses will need a company like theirs to keep up and stay on top of mind awareness.

“We just hope to continue to be ‘the go-to marketing team’ that local businesses can trust to help them grow,” Monique said.

Effective Web Solutions is located at 1010 Washington St., Suite 200, in Vancouver.

