Downtown Vancouver Welcomes Wahi Hana

Main Street in Downtown Vancouver now has a bit of tropical paradise added to its lineup for food and drinks. Wahi Hana is a tropical bar and restaurant that opened in December 2022. It employs about 30 people and is already making big waves in the community.

Upon entering the front doors, guests are enveloped in a dark, tropical paradise. There are grass and bamboo walls, unique fixtures, and art from well-known tiki artists. There are interactive screens that display soothing beaches and palm trees, then those will change regularly to feature a restaurant-wide immersive light show with tropical rain storms, volcanoes, and sounds of the sea.

The drink menu is extensive, featuring 30 authentic tiki cocktails – some classic and some created specifically for the restaurant. Whether it’s flaming drinks or smoked beverages, there are all sorts of different options to explore. The food menu features Hawaiian and Polynesian cuisine with Asian flavors, with dishes that include Mahi Mahi fish tacos, kalua pork sandwich, ahi tuna, and more.

Courtesy Wahi Hana

So far, Clark County’s reaction to this unique location has been fantastic.

“We have seen overall sales growth every week,” shared Rick Zaman, General Manager. “The response has been great so far. We have many local patrons that live within walking distance and visit us weekly. We are also a destination location and have had folks from the tiki culture visit us from all over the country.”

Wahi Hana owners chose downtown Vancouver because of its convenience and the opportunity for exposure in a growing area.

This spring and summer, Wahi Hana will open an outdoor patio area that will add an additional 20 seats to the restaurant. They will also be adding special promotions and menu items for holidays and as the seasons change, they will adjust and update their menu accordingly.

Zaman said, “Downtown is the heart of the city, centrally located and easily accessible.

We love the close community and partnerships we have established with our neighbors.”

Find Wahi Hana at 1819 Main St, Vancouver, WA 98660