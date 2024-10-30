Downtown Camas Welcomes Camas Cheese Co.

One of downtown Camas’ newest storefronts is keeping things cheesy. Camas Cheese Co., which opened this July by husband-and-wife duo Andy and Tiffany Regan, specializes in cut-to-order meats and cheeses from around the world, with a wonderful highlight on Pacific Northwest products, too.

“We have always wanted to create something together but didn’t know exactly what that was until recently,” Andy explained. “One of our favorite things to do since the beginning of our relationship was go to a cheese shop, pick out a few cheeses with different milks, textures, styles, flavors, etc. Then, we’d find the perfect accompaniments for each cheese along with some bread and wine. We realized cheese is something we fell in love over – and with it along the way. We found that there was no place to go in Camas, Vancouver or the nearby surrounding areas outside of across the river in Portland to find what we wanted to offer, so we began to formulate a business plan, and the rest is history.”

Located at 231 NE 4th Avenue in Camas, they have worked on growing their selection of specialty foods that complement the cheeses, but for Andy and Tiffany, building relationships with people in the Clark County community is what has been the most rewarding so far.

“We’re happy to be able to bring in cheeses from all over the world, but on a micro-level, we can develop relationships with smaller, more local creameries that may not be able to distribute at a large volume,” Andy shared. “We want people to be able to come in and experience what we have to offer through samples, but also through conversation. Cheese is a huge world that can be overwhelming, we welcome questions and the ability to have someone try something new with us, it means a lot to have people come in and walk away feeling like they tried and/or learned something new.”

To date, Camas Cheese Co. already has a loyal following and sales are starting to increase. “We continue to have new people coming in who are excited that we are in town,” he said. “We’ve seen steady growth and feel that we have already made an impact in the community. Our tagline is ‘Like love, cheese should be shared!’ and we think people have felt that when they come in.”

On each receipt, there is a wine and cheese pairing suggestion for customers. In addition to single sales of cheeses, Camas Cheese Co. also offers “Cheese-periences”, which are uniquely curated cheese boards/trays for larger events, holiday gatherings, or other celebrations They include up to four cheeses (or more upon request), crackers, and other sides like nuts, jams, olives, and more.

As for what’s ahead, Andy and Tiffany are thrilled to continue introducing the world of cheese to people. They’re working on collaborating with local businesses to expand their reach and are working on formulating new ideas for continued growth.

“It’s so fun to know that when the cheese leaves our door, it could help elevate so many things going on in people’s lives,” Andy said.