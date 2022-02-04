Business Spotlight: PointNorth Consulting

PointNorth Consulting, launched in 2018 by Lisa Keohokalole Schauer, is a boutique strategic communication firm that specializes in conveying an organization’s story, developing their strategy, and engaging stakeholders. Headquartered in one of the historic Officers Row buildings, the company began with just Lisa at the reins. In just three years the team has grown to include 17 people. PointNorth Consulting’s revenue grew over 200% from 2019 to 2020 and over 350% from 2020 to 2021.

Part of what makes the company stand out is their focus on storytelling and ensuring that each client’s story is told in their own unique way.

“PointNorth is a people-first organization, believing society prospers when we invest in each other and look for the strengths in our differences,” shared Communications Manager, Jennifer Lutman. “We provide solutions that build trust, amplify voices, and empower people.”

Photo courtesy PointNorth Consulting

At the onset of the pandemic, the team at PointNorth had to pivot quickly to change most operations from in-person to virtual. It was a challenge to maintain interactivity and connection within those spaces. In April 2020 over 95% of their active contracts were placed on hold. To help bridge the gap, they pursued federal and state loans and grants to avoid layoffs.

Lutman said, “That experience helped us understand the power of grant funding for small organizations. We decided to invest in our community, utilizing all of our Payroll Protection funds to provide in-kind services to local non-profits. Our services now include supporting non-profits in the pursuit of their own grant funding. As the pandemic continued, we became a trusted partner within the community and began to prosper.”

Looking ahead, PointNorth Consulting plans on expanding their team as needed. The company will continue prioritizing investing their time and talents in the Clark County community.

