Business Spotlight: Cascade West Development

Cascade West Development was founded in Ridgefield in 1990 by Lloyd Stenersen. After starting out building ‘tract’ homes, the company started providing more options and customizable solutions for their clients, giving them the opportunity to get creative in building their dream home. Today, the company prides itself on the little details, and has created a name for itself as a leading custom home builder in southwest Washington and northwest Oregon.

“We’ve really expanded into a one stop shop for custom homes, regardless of where you want to build,” said Tim Holley, Marketing Manager for Cascade West Development. “If it can be done, we can make it happen.”

The company specializes in building high-value residential communities. They also build on private land, lots, and acreage for their clients. 2020 marked their 30th anniversary in business, and in 2021, they were recognized as a recipient of the ‘Top Project’ in the residential single homes category.

Holley shared, “We’ve been lucky to attract homeowners who really appreciate our product and trust us with their vision. The desire for high-quality custom homes has allowed us to grow our sales organically at a steady rate year over year and we’ve been able to expand our team consistently as well. This year we’re building even more beautiful homes, across an even larger area of the Pacific Northwest, and we’re doing it all with a larger team of dedicated professionals.” The company started with three employees and today, there are 29.

While the pandemic has slowed down the construction industry and there continue to be curveballs thrown at them, Cascade West Development has continued to move forward with designing and building homes around the area. Recently, they have seen an increase in clients building accessory dwelling units. They are also seeing many homeowners integrate things into their home designs that reflect modern living, including in-home gyms, state-of the-art kitchens, and coffee bars.

“There’s not much that will get in the way of us doing our jobs,” explained Holley.

Looking into 2022, Cascade West Development has some new projects in the works. They are currently working on a large custom home community, The Trails at Whipple Creek, which will be a large green belted development near Whipple Creek Regional Park in Ridgefield. The company will also have a home featured in the next Clark County Parade of Homes.

“We’re building our client’s dream home – not ours,” shared Holley. “We want the best home for each of our customers.”

