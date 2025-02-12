Bob’s Paint Land: Serving Clark County for 63 Years

Opened in 1962, Bob’s Paint Land has faithfully served Clark County – bringing color to businesses, homes, and vehicles everywhere – year after year. The first location opened just off 63rd Street in Vancouver and eventually moved to its current location in Hazel Dell on the corner of 99th Street and Hwy 99.

What began with just ‘Grandpa Bob’ and a vision to succeed, has grown to 12 employees and a business managed Bob’s granddaughter Katie and her husband Jared. Katie shared that she worked at the paint store with her family her whole life, starting with organizing wallpaper books and helping alphabetize invoices in elementary school. Throughout college, she worked there as well and when she met Jared in 2005, her dad asked him to come work for the company. In 2019, they bought the business from Katie’s parents so they could retire. Bob’s legacy continues as Jared and Katie run the shop, alongside their 16-year-old son.

The company sells house paint and stains, industrial and car paint, and other supplies. They specialize in custom matches and being able to put any paint in a spray can.

“We pride ourselves on helping both the average and professional painters,” Katie explained. “Our customer service continues to set us apart from other corporate paint distributers.”

Since taking the reins in 2019, Bob’s Paint Land has grown extremely fast. The company has expanded its footprint to include services to body shops from Bellevue, Washington, to Molalla, Oregon and in March of this year, the company is on track to open its second location in Longview at 1158 11th Avenue.

“Our purpose is to continue to provide great customer service to both our Clark and Cowlitz County community,” Jared said. “Our team really sets us apart, as we have a close-knit group of highly trained employees that help us to continue the legacy set in stone 63 years prior.”

Giving back to the local community is also a core value of Bob’s Paint Land. The company regularly provides monetary support and paint supplies for local schools, sports teams, and other people in the community – something that Bob started years ago. The company has an ongoing relationship with Journey Theater, Young Life, Columbia River High School, and Skyview High School, as well.

Jared shared, “We are always willing to help where we can, and our community has learned that they can count on us!”

Looking ahead, Bob’s Paint Land anticipates opening a third location north of Longview.

“We are excited about our boys wanting to be a part of our business and help us grow,” Jared said. “Our goal is to continue our family’s legacy of keeping Bob’s in the family for generations to come.”