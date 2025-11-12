All Revved Up At Word Of Mouth Motorcycle Garage

Word of Mouth Motorcycle Garage is a full-service repair and maintenance shop established by riders, for riders. The business officially opened in April 2025, but co-owner J.C. McGinty’s been working on bikes of all kinds for many years. The shop is owned by McGinty and John Mower and the idea started when McGinty was laid off from his job during the pandemic.

“I started buying and flipping bikes,” he explained. “That’s when I realized there was a real need in our area for someone who could work on all kinds of bikes. I even spent some time working at Harley to get more involved in the motorcycle community and connect with other riders and that experience really helped shape what Word of Mouth is today.”

Now, the business specializes in motorcycle maintenance and repairs for all types and years of motorcycles. The shop also has riding gear, helmets, tires, and other merchandise, as well as an on-site detailer and a leather seamstress who handles patches, zippers, and custom seats.

As for what makes the company unique: McGinty said it’s their ability to work on all makes and models. “No matter what you ride, we’ll take care of it,” he said. “We have seen a lot of appreciation from local riders for having someone experienced and nearby to work on their bikes. We outgrew our first location in just three months, which shows us how much demand there’s been. It’s been great.”

Getting to know their customer base has been one of Word of Mouth Motorcycle Garage’s keys to success so far. To do this, they’ve hosted small events, bike nights, and group rides. The team has also made an effort to partner with other local businesses and are currently working with Mila’s Mutts Rescue Group by offering $50 off any service if you donate to the rescue directly or bring an item needed into the shop.

On the horizon, McGinty looks forward to introducing more and more motorcycle enthusiasts to this ‘one-stop shop.’ The company has also recently partnered with most of the larger motorcycle parts, accessories, and riding gear suppliers. This will allow Word of Mouth Motorcycle Garage to continue to be a hub for everything that a motorcyclist needs.