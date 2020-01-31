ZoomInfo launches mobile apps

ZoomInfo announced the launch of its new mobile presence, releasing both a free and a premium application, CommunitieZ Go and ZoomInfo Mobile, to support its community and enterprise customer base. Available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, both applications support the growing demand for instant access to actionable, high-quality B2B data.

Through ZoomInfo’s free application, CommunitieZ Go, users have access to a simple search tool to easily find contact and account data on their mobile device. The premium version, ZoomInfo Mobile, available to all users on the new ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg platform, arms enterprise customers with advanced features and deeper B2B insights.

For premium users, not only does ZoomInfo Mobile provide benefits from real-time newsfeed alerts and intelligence that go beyond standard demographic and firmographic data points, they are also equipped to immediately initiate a call and track the latest account activities, whether they are on-site, in the field or on the move. Learn more about the new mobile app by visiting https://www.zoominfo.com/business/solutions/mobile-app or searching in Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

