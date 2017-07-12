Workforce SW WA: Proposals for focus groups & brand development for youth services center due Monday

Workforce Southwest Washington (WSW) is seeking proposals from qualified organizations to conduct focus groups and to develop a brand for a youth employment services center.

Proposals are for two separate but interconnected projects to:

Perform stakeholder research (i.e., focus groups) with youth, service providers and community partners about their vision for the shared youth space, including what the physical location should include, how services might be provided, etc. to understand concerns, challenges and opportunities, and

Develop a brand for the youth center, including naming the center, developing a logo, writing and designing collateral, videos and other materials.

Agencies may submit proposals for one or both projects.

Proposals are due by Monday, July 17 at 4 p.m.

For more information and to download the RFP, visit www.workforcesw.org.

