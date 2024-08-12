Workforce Southwest Washington teams up with LatinoBuilt

Workforce Southwest Washington (WSW), a nonprofit and the local workforce development board, is investing approximately $3.6 million of Community Reinvestment Project funds into several new initiatives and launching new programs and services through WorkSource and other partners to support local Black, Latine, and tribal communities and businesses.

The new partnership will enable LatinoBuilt to expand its services into Clark, Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties to serve Latine construction companies and entrepreneurs through bilingual professional development classes in Contract Management, Estimating & Bidding, and Safety.

WSW’s Director of Business Services, Darcy Hoffman commented on the new partnership, “Our region is incredibly fortunate to have LatinoBuilt here to serve the Latine construction community! Our region is experiencing major investments in infrastructure, and this is one way we can ensure the Latine community in Southwest Washington benefits from these investments.”

LatinoBuilt is a nonprofit dedicated to aiding and empowering Latine construction contractors with bilingual support, mentorship and training to build a more equitable future, eliminate inequities and expand opportunities in the construction industry for Latine and other underrepresented groups.

“Advancing business opportunities and reducing barriers in construction is core to LatinoBuilt’s mission, and we are excited to advance businesses in partnership with Workforce Southwest Washington,” shared LatinoBuilt’s Interim Executive Director Rosa Martinez. To learn more about how your business can participate in LatinoBuilt training visit www.latinobuilt.org or contact Dulce Perkins at dulce@latinobuilt.org or 503.889.0511.

The Washington State Department of Commerce’s Community Reinvestment Project goal is to support communities impacted by the “war on drugs” with a strong focus on Black, Latine, and tribal communities and businesses. Workforce Southwest Washington is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Washington Relay Service: 711