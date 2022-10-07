Workforce Southwest Washington, High-Tech Council will hold Oct. 13 hiring event

Workforce Southwest Washington (WSW) and the High-Tech Council are hosting a manufacturing hiring event on Oct. 13, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., to fill more than 70 jobs with local manufacturing companies.

The event will be held at the Columbia Tech Center campus of Clark College at 18700 SE Mill Plain Blvd., in Vancouver. The event and parking are free to job seekers.

At the event, job seekers can learn about the companies and open positions, complete pre-screenings with employers and schedule interviews. Positions are in various departments within each organization and many companies will provide training on the job, so experience is not required for all positions.

Participating companies include:

Analog Devices

Columbia Machine

ControlTek

Kyocera

nLIGHT

Shin Etsu (SEH America)

Silicon Forest Electronics

Thompson Metal Fab

WaferTech and more

Positions available include, but are not limited to:

Machine Technicians

Shipping Clerk

Visual Inspectors

Maintenance Specialists

Electronics Assembler

Buyer

Equipment Technician

Production Specialist

To learn more about the event or workforce services for businesses, email questions to ajoyner@workforcesw.org.