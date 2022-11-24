Windermere Real Estate ‘Shares the Warmth’ during winter months

With the coldest months of the year upon us, brokers from Windermere Real Estate are teaming up to Share the Warmth and help provide winter necessities for those in need. As part of the annual campaign, the Windermere offices in Vancouver will be collecting donations now through Friday, Dec. 16 to benefit the YWCA of Clark County, SafeChoice domestic violence program and Share House — Shelter for Single Men. The organizations are specifically asking for coats and blankets in all sizes.

Those who want to help can stop by participating Windermere offices to drop off donations. The Windermere offices in Vancouver, located at 210 E 13th St. Suite 100 and 1401 SE 164th Ave. Suite 190, are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Here is a full list of all drop-off locations. The public can also make monetary donations to help purchase needed items via the secure donation portal on the Share the Warmth website.

“Our real estate brokers have always been committed to their local communities, and Share the Warmth is a prime example of that. We look forward to collaborating with the community each year in order to help our neighbors,” said Scott Mitchelson, president of Windermere Services Company in Oregon and SW Washington. “I’m always amazed by the generosity this campaign inspires and proud of the ways we come together to take care of each other.”