Wilbur-Ellis acquires Rangen Inc.

Vancouver-based Wilbur-Ellis Nutrition acquired the assets of Rangen, Inc., a privately held, 90-plus-year-old aquaculture and general feed production company with production facilities in Buhl, Idaho, and Angleton, Texas.

Wilbur-Ellis is an international marketer and distributor of agricultural products, animal nutrients, and specialty chemicals and ingredients. Rangen significantly expands the company’s aquaculture business, including the production of feed for fish – including trout, salmon and shrimp.

