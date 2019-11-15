Wilbur-Ellis acquires Rangen Inc.

Vancouver-based Wilbur-Ellis Nutrition acquired the assets of Rangen, Inc., a privately held, 90-plus-year-old aquaculture and general feed production company with production facilities in Buhl, Idaho, and Angleton, Texas.

Wilbur-Ellis is an international marketer and distributor of agricultural products, animal nutrients, and specialty chemicals and ingredients. Rangen significantly expands the company’s aquaculture business, including the production of feed for fish – including trout, salmon and shrimp.

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.