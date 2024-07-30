Washougal School District accepting applications for board vacancy

The Washougal School District is accepting applications to fill a position on the Washougal School Board of Directors. The successful applicant serves Director District 2, succeeding Angela Hancock, who resigned June 12 from the board.

Applicants must be a registered voter and reside within District 2. This appointment will be in place through the November 2025 election. At that time, the appointed board member may file to run for the remainder of the unexpired term.

School Board members are responsible for policy and governance of the Washougal School District and for providing direction to the superintendent.

The application deadline is August 27, 2024. For more information about the position, residency requirements, and application process, please contact Kori Kelly, (360) 954-3014 or kori.kelly@washougalsd.org. Interested applicants can apply online via the district website. Those who are not able to use an online application can request one from Kori Kelly.

Director District 2 includes most areas of the Washougal School District north of the Washougal River.