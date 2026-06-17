Vancouver Seeks Volunteer For Parking Advisory Committee

The City of Vancouver is seeking applicants to fill one mid-term position opening on the Parking Advisory Committee. The Parking Advisory Committee advises the City on parking policy and program implementation. Applications are due by Tuesday, Jul. 15.

Membership eligibility and requirements:

Must be a City resident

Candidates who represent either residential or business interests in Vancouver’s downtown core

Current openings are for one mid-term position beginning immediately upon appointment and expiring June 30, 2027

For full board details, including term information and meeting times, visit http://www.cityofvancouver.us/boards.

How to apply: Visit www.cityofvancouver.us/boards to apply online. For questions or to request the application in other languages or formats, please contact the City’s Boards and Commissions Coordinator by mail at Vancouver City Hall, P.O. Box 1995, Vancouver, WA 98668-1995, by phone at 360-487-8600 (WA Relay 711), or by email at bc_coordinator@cityofvancouver.us.