Vancouver seeks applicants for Transportation and Mobility Commission

The City of Vancouver is seeking volunteers to serve on its Transportation and Mobility Commission. Applications must be submitted on or before Aug. 20.

The volunteer Transportation and Mobility Commission is an 11-member commission that provides advice to Vancouver City Council, the City manager and City staff on a variety of transportation and mobility-related projects, programs and policies. It also provides ongoing feedback and guidance on the implementation of citywide transportation policy and the City’s Transportation System Plan.

All candidates for this recruitment must live within Vancouver city limits. This recruitment is for a mid-term appointment, with a term ending Dec. 31, 2025. The City is specifically seeking people who drive as their primary mode of transportation.

Qualified applicants will be interviewed by City council members on a date to be determined. Applicants who are not appointed through this process may be considered for future Transportation and Mobility Commission vacancies for up to one year from the date of their application submission.

Commissioners bring a range of interests and lived and professional experiences to the Commission, including members with different primary modes of transportation, e.g., bike, bus or car. The Transportation and Mobility Commission meets at 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month and meetings are currently held as a hybrid of in-person and remote participation.

To apply online, visit www.cityofvancouver.us/boards. Printed applications, including in other languages and formats, can be requested by contacting the Boards and Commissions Coordinator in the City Manager’s Office by mail at P.O. Box 1995, Vancouver, WA 98668-1995, by email at bc_coordinator@cityofvancouver.us or by calling 360-487-8600.

More information about the Transportation and Mobility Commission, including links to meeting agendas and minutes, is available online at https://www.cityofvancouver.us/government/boards