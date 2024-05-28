Vancouver seeks applicants for Salary Review Commission

The City of Vancouver is seeking applicants to fill three mid-term positions on the Salary Review Commission. Applications must be submitted on or before June 7.

This seven-member volunteer commission reviews the salaries and duties of the mayor and city council members to establish their salary and compensation. The Salary Review Commission meets every two years ahead of the biennial budget process. This recruitment is for three mid-term positions: one with a term ending Feb. 24, 2025, one with a term ending Dec. 31, 2025, and one with a term ending Dec. 31, 2026.

Qualifying applicants must live within the Vancouver city limits and be registered voters. City officers, employees, their immediate family and those who have previously served on the Salary Review Commission are not eligible to apply. Applicants must also be available for a phone or virtual interview with Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle.

Applications may be submitted online at www.cityofvancouver.us/boards. For a printed application or further information contact the boards and commissions coordinator at Vancouver City Hall, 415 W. Sixth St., P.O. Box 1995, Vancouver, WA 98668-1995, by phone at 360-487-8600 or email bc_coordinator@cityofvancouver.us.

Visit https://www.cityofvancouver.us/government/boards-commissions/ to learn more about the City’s advisory boards and commissions.