Vancouver seeks applicants for building and fire code commission

The City of Vancouver is seeking qualified volunteers to fill one vacancy on its Building and Fire Code Commission (BFCC). Applications must be submitted on or before July 6.

The BFCC is a volunteer commission of at least five members that makes recommendations to the Vancouver City Council about changes to, or adoption of, City building and fire codes. Commission duties include:

Investigate building code, fire code and construction-related issues

Recommend construction and fire prevention regulations related to Title 16 and 17 of the Vancouver Municipal Code

Review all proposed new codes or changes to existing building and fire code and make recommendations to Vancouver City Council prior to its action

Hear and resolve disputes related to building and fire code

Conduct public meetings as needed to complete commission business

All applicants must also be available for a phone interview with the Vancouver City Council on a date to be determined.

The BFCC is “on call” and meets as needed, with one mandatory meeting per year. This vacancy is for a mid-term appointment that will expire in 2025.

City residency is not a requirement to serve. However, per the requirements of Vancouver Municipal Code, applicants must have a background or experience representing specific areas in the building or fire code and/or the construction industry. The City is specifically seeking people to serve who represent the following: professional structural engineer, professional mechanical engineer, general building contractor, residential contractor, mechanical contractor, plumbing contractor, building material supplier, construction industry union representative and public at-large.

Applications may be submitted online at www.cityofvancouver.us/boards. To request a printed application or for further information, contact the Boards and Commissions Coordinator at Vancouver City Hall, P.O. Box 1995, Vancouver, WA 98668-1995, at bc_coordinator@cityofvancouver.us or 360-487-8600.